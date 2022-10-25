Nature has inspired many an artwork and furnishing, but it’s an especially influential muse for Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of Roman and Williams. During 2020’s shelter-in-place mandates, the ELLE DECOR A-Listers found themselves spending more time than ever observing the natural world near their studio in Montauk, New York. “We never saw spring on a day-to-day basis like we did that year,” Alesch tells ELLE DECOR. “All those curvy, round forms really inspired us.” The result? Roman and Williams’s first original designs in five years—a newness that comes just in time for the firm’s 20th anniversary in November.

