Family ‘wake up with bugs on their faces’ after battling infestation in council home for year
A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...
‘Amazing’ mum found dead next to daughter, 3, after missing school run called ‘one in a million’ by heartbroken family
A MUM found dead on the sofa next to her three-year-old daughter has been remembered as "one in a million" by her heartbroken family. Nicole Barnes, 29, had missed picking up her other three young children last week, sparking the school to call her partner Craig Galloway. A friend had...
Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom
A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'
A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’
It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Fears grow for missing teenage girl, 14, who vanished three days ago from family home
Fears are growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing for almost three days. Kiara Millward, 14, was last seen when she left her family home in Southbourne, Bournemouth, Dorset, at 8pm on Sunday. She was wearing a dark hoodie with jogging bottoms and pink, black,...
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Spiritual Healer Decapitated Her Church Friend After Home Renovation Row
A British woman was on Thursday found guilty of murdering her church friend and dumping her remains in a seaside town after the pair had an argument about home renovation money.Jemma Mitchell, 38, was convicted of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong, also known as Deborah Chong, in June 2021.During the trial, the jury heard how the two women had become friends through a church group, with Mitchell even acting as a spiritual healer for Chong. Last year, Mitchell was in the process of renovating her house but was running short of cash. Chong kindly offered to gift around $230,000 to...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
I’ve been pregnant 24 times, had 17 miscarriages, lost 5 babies and have two living children
A MUM has opened up about the heartbreak of being pregnant 24 times, but having just two living children. In the last 23 years, Imtiaz Fazil, 49, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthday. Imtiaz, who is from Manchester, is now speaking out about her...
I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’
I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive
“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.
Mum issues warning as daughter is rushed to hospital after trying viral TikTok trend
A mum has issued a warning to other parents after her teenage daughter was rushed to hospital when a TikTok trend she had tried out went horribly wrong. Kelly Sheldon, 33, is worried that her daughter's internal organs could be permanently damaged after the 14-year-old accidentally swallowed two magnets. Tia,...
The man spent 70 years of his life without eating or drinking anything
According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
