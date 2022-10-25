ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot

NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
CBS Chicago

Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
nadignewspapers.com

Fourth-floor addition to residential building in Jefferson Park, truck rental parking in Norwood Park among area’s zoning-related proposals

A fourth-floor addition to a multi-family building in Jefferson Park and the parking of rental trucks in a commercial lot in Norwood Park are among the recent zoning-related proposals on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side. The Zoning Board of Appeals at its Oct. 21 meeting approved a variation request to...
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
NBC Chicago

Street Closures Announced For Halloween Events in Chicago

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced street closures for Halloween events for the upcoming weekend, while giving residents tips to stay safe while celebrating. The Arts in the Dark Parade kicks off at the intersection State Street and Lake Street on Saturday, lasting from 6 p.m. to 8...
activetrans.org

Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension

The Chicago Transit Authority recently provided a bus tour along the right-of-way for the much-needed 5.6-mile Red Line Extension project. Once completed, Chicago’s major north-south L line will extend to the southernmost neighborhoods and fulfill a decades old promise. The extension will begin at 95th Street and head south to 130th Street, hitting four new stations along the way.
cwbchicago.com

Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail

A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
CBS Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
