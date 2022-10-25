Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
nadignewspapers.com
Fourth-floor addition to residential building in Jefferson Park, truck rental parking in Norwood Park among area’s zoning-related proposals
A fourth-floor addition to a multi-family building in Jefferson Park and the parking of rental trucks in a commercial lot in Norwood Park are among the recent zoning-related proposals on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side. The Zoning Board of Appeals at its Oct. 21 meeting approved a variation request to...
'The city needs some hope': Pastor Corey Brooks breaks ground for new Woodlawn community center
Saturday's ceremonial groundbreaking came as at least 29 children and teens in the city have been shooting victims, seven of them killed, just this month.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Howard Street Red Line Station could see some new apartments
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History: A Gage Park man’s $11...
fox32chicago.com
South Side street pastor brings 'Trunk or Treat' to Eggers Grove Sunday
Chicago Street Pastor Donovan Price will be bringing limitless trick-or-treating to 112th Street in Eggers Grove Sunday. He hopes to provide a safe space for families to enjoy Halloween. Pastor Price will be giving out candy at events on the South Side Saturday and Monday as well.
Street Closures Announced For Halloween Events in Chicago
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced street closures for Halloween events for the upcoming weekend, while giving residents tips to stay safe while celebrating. The Arts in the Dark Parade kicks off at the intersection State Street and Lake Street on Saturday, lasting from 6 p.m. to 8...
blockclubchicago.org
Englewood Residents Demand Affordable, Local Grocer Replace Closing Whole Foods Market
ENGLEWOOD — Neighbors and community leaders joined forces to demand the business replacing a soon-to-close Whole Foods in Englewood provides healthy, affordable options and meets with the community to be accountable for their actions. A few dozen neighbors gathered Wednesday at Kennedy King College to discuss the fate of...
activetrans.org
Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension
The Chicago Transit Authority recently provided a bus tour along the right-of-way for the much-needed 5.6-mile Red Line Extension project. Once completed, Chicago’s major north-south L line will extend to the southernmost neighborhoods and fulfill a decades old promise. The extension will begin at 95th Street and head south to 130th Street, hitting four new stations along the way.
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson Is Running For Chicago Mayor: ‘We Are Going To Bring A Revival To This City’
CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, long floated as a potential mayoral candidate, has launched his bid for City Hall. Johnson, a middle school teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, announced his candidacy for mayor at a kickoff event Thursday morning at Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St.
Wake-N-Bakery Opens Cafe Full Of Weed-Infused Treats In Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — Wake-N-Bakery, a fast-growing cafe that infuses drinks and baked goods with weed, opened a location in Lincoln Park this month. Wake-N-Bakery opened its newest outpost Oct. 22 at the ground floor of the building at 2410 N. Lincoln Ave. It’s the fourth location for Wake-N-Bakery, which...
A Sociologist Photographed 100 Chicago Buildings Just Before They Were Torn Down. What Happened To The Sites 10 Years Later?
CHICAGO — A historical two-flat in North Lawndale is now a vacant lot. So is a former check cashing store in Englewood. Three homes in Lincoln Park have combined into one mansion. The contrast of then-and-now — and how location plays a leading role — is part of a...
GoodKids MadCity Sues City Over Youth Curfew, Wants Court To Block Enforcement During Halloween Weekend
CHICAGO — Youth social justice group GoodKids MadCity is suing city leaders to change Chicago’s youth curfew, which organizers contend unfairly targets young Black and Brown people. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court, group leaders said the citywide curfew impedes on its members’ First Amendment rights....
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail
A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
Man, 20, shot in face while in parked car in Albany Park, Chicago Police say
A 20-year-old man was shot in the face Saturday morning while sitting in a parked car in Albany Park, Chicago police said.
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
Could Insulated Shelters for Homeless in Near West Side be in Jeopardy?
With a broom in one hand and a dustpan in the other, Stanley Brzozowski spends part of each day sweeping up around the homeless encampment where he lives. “If you look at other people’s places, you will see syringes, broken glass, beer bottles,” Brzozowski said. “There is none of that here.”
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with woman, child in Bronzeville, Chicago police say
The incident was resolved safely and charges are pending, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
