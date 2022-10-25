Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Evangelyn G. Nylin
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Rev. Evangelyn G. Nylin, our loving and devoted aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 19, 2022. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Timber Ridge Nursing Center in Ocala, Florida. She was in her 99th year. Born...
ocala-news.com
Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge
Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge, age 96, of Ocala passed away comfortably on October 19, 2022, at home with family by her side. Born in the Bronx on April 17, 1926, to William and Gladys Foulkes, Edythe and her husband moved from Long Island, New York to Ocala, Florida in 1973. A pro at shorthand, Edythe worked as a secretary for various organizations. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed making clothes for herself and her family. Edythe was an active member of both St. John Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran churches while an Ocala resident, and was a lifelong supporter of Christian education. While her husband Alfred was still living, they enjoyed traveling together in their motorhome. Edythe enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Eighth Street Senior Center, and loved playing cards, bingo, and socializing. She loved her family with all of her heart, and was always cheering on her grandkids and great-grands throughout her life.
ocala-news.com
Mark Scott Kirby
Mark Scott Kirby, 63, of Dunnellon, passed away October 16, 2022. He was born June 12, 1959 in Middletown, OH to James and Katherine (Smallwood) Kirby. He loved to fish and decorate for Christmas. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Trent of Carlisle, OH, and friend, Tonda Payne.
ocala-news.com
Amelia Mary Sullenger
Amelia Mary Sullenger, age 93, of Ocala, passed away on October 17, 2022 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 10, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan a daughter to the late Jose C. and Lupe (Ramirez) Mojica. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son Frank Rubio and...
ocala-news.com
Richard Anthony Valvo
Richard Anthony Valvo, age 56, of Ocala, passed away on October 21, 2022 at the EW and Lucille Cates Hospice House. He was born on June 20, 1966 in Brooklyn , NY. A son to Mike (Teresa) and Rosalia (Sintatra) Valvo. Richard co-owned Southeastern Stone & Tile in Ocala with his father.
ocala-news.com
Barbara Williams McMillan
The Family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same,. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Religious Affiliation: Sisterhood and Brotherhood Ministries, Pastor: Alice Faison. October 19, 2022: Barbara went home to be with the Lord. Preceded in Death by her parents Edward...
ocala-news.com
Deborah Kezelian
Deborah Kezelian, age 66, of Ocala, FL passed away suddenly on October 19, 2022 at HCA Ocala. Deborah was born on September 6, 1956 to her parents, John & Charlotte Kudalski in Melvindale, MI. She enjoyed bowling, Bunco, cats, and front porch sitting. Her family and friends will always remember her as a wife, mother, and healing person.
ocala-news.com
Dorsey Turner Mansfield
Dorsey Turner Mansfield, 85, of Ocala, FL passed away on October 18, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Dorsey was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 24, 1936. He graduated from Andrew Jackson Senior High School in Jacksonville, FL on June 10, 1955. Dorsey started his career in the tire industry in...
ocala-news.com
Salmon Sunset Over On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this salmon-colored sunset over the Americana Village at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Mark Frankel for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Jose Rodriguez Medina
Jose Rodriguez Medina, 79, born March 15, 1943 in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico to Antonio Rodriguez and Pura Medina, passed away October 13, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. Jose lived in Puerto Rico until the age of 27 and moved to Chicago, Illinois where he met his precious wife Elaine Rodriguez and were married 6 months later. Two years later they moved back to Puerto Rico to grow their family and build a successful car dealership business. In 1981 the family moved back to the United States, where they lived in Chicago, Illinois, then Miami, Florida and spent his last 5 years in Ocala, Florida. He loved all things cars and especially car antiques. He loved to watch baseball games in his spare-time and serve our mighty Lord in church. Jose will always be remembered as having a tremendous sense of humor.
ocala-news.com
Lawrence D. Prince Sr.
Lawrence D. Prince Sr., 90, Ocala, Florida. Passed away on October 15, 2022. Life Celebration for Mr. Prince will be on Sunday, October 30, 2022, 1:00pm at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist, 500 SW 17th Ave, Ocala Florida 34471, Dr. Rudolph Sterling, Pastor. Elder Ray Samuel will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 10am to 12pm. Family and friends are asked the meet to Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Sunday at 12:30pm to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
ocala-news.com
Michael Paul Tamburello
Michael Paul Tamburello, 74, originally from Astoria, New York, passed away on October 12 in Ocala, Florida. Michael was born in Queens to Frank and Stella Tamburello on March 24, 1948. He graduated in 1965 from Long Island City High School and joined the Marines in 1966 where he served for two years, earning a National Defense Service Medal during the Vietnam War. After his service, Michael attended New York Institute of Technology for two years, then worked at the New York Bell Telephone company and then he joined Chubb where he began his long career in insurance. Over the course of his career, Michael worked in underwriting for Hanover, Hartford, CNA, General Accident, Commerce Agency and retired from PMA. In 2012, he happily retired to focus on his family, his dogs and his favorite teams, the Yankees and Giants.
ocala-news.com
Colorful Evening Sky Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
The evening sky brought a variety of colors over Ocala’s Summerglen Community as the sun was setting. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Carven D. Angel
Circuit Judge Carven D. Angel of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 79. After battling cancer for many years, Carven died peacefully with his beloved wife, Gloria, and their children by his side. Carven was born in Raleigh, NC on January 20, 1943,...
ocala-news.com
Marie “Elaine” Ballard
Marie “Elaine” Ballard, 81, of Ocala, passed away October 19, 2022. She was born August 16, 1941 in Oneonta, NY. She loved watching racing, Amazon shopping, Facebook, Dairy Queen and the Miami Dolphins. She also loved her dog, Gracie. She is survived by her son, Dennis H. Ballard...
ocala-news.com
Manuel R. Perez
Manuel R. Perez, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away after a lengthy illness on October 19, 2022 in Ocala, FL. He was born in Tampa, FL on August 18, 1945 to Manuel A. and Lillian Perez. He spent the majority of his life in the Tampa, St. Pete area. He moved to Dunnellon 16 years ago, after retiring.
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Ocala on November 4
The First Friday Art Walk will return to downtown Ocala on Friday, November 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk is held on the first Friday of each month beginning in September through May. During the upcoming event in November, there will be plenty of activities that include:
ocala-news.com
Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County among finalists for national award
Patriot Service Dogs, a charitable organization in Marion County, is one of five finalists from across the country competing for the Defender Service Awards in the “Veterans Outreach” category. Hundreds of organizations submitted videos to the Defender Service Awards and only five finalists were selected by the sponsors,...
ocala-news.com
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for two vehicle theft suspects
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the two male suspects in this vehicle theft case (see below). These photos of the...
Comments / 0