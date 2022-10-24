Thrift Store's goal is to raise money for Fed Valley Resource Center

STEWART - Halloween costumes, prom dresses and everyday household items are on display at a local thrift store all in an effort to benefit a community.

The Federal Valley Resource Center Thrift Store in Stewart operates with the goal of helping to financial support the many programs of the resource center.

“The main purpose of the thrift store is to raise money for the resource center,” said JoAnna Duquette, a member of the resource center’s board of directors.

The resource center and thrift store are all located in the old Rome-Canaan school buildings in Stewart, which have been undergoing major renovations and updates in recent years.

“A few years ago you couldn’t even walk in the gymnasium because the ceiling was falling down on your head and now it’s all been redone. Lots of blood sweat and tears have gone into this place,” Duquette said.

And the dollars for that project and so many others at the resource center come from donations and profits of the thrift store. The latest fundraising goal is to update the roofs on the various buildings which are currently allowing rainwater to leak into the newly renovated spaces. That’s why the profits of the thrift store are so important.

“I know the thrift store helps make money to not only help with the cost of the roof but running the resource center,” Duquette said. “You’ve got to pay to keep the lights. It’s just one of the things that has helped keep us afloat.”

The thrift store carries everything from kids clothes and toys to books and a variety of household items. Duquette said she believed someone could stock up almost every area of their home from the thrift store.

And this time of year is a great time to stop in, Duquette said, because the thrift store has a great selection of Halloween costumes and clothing items to make unique costumes as well.

“I used to go thrifting for them when I was in college and you couldn’t find anything at the thrift stores but this one actually has Halloween costumes,” she said.

The store also has formal dresses for prom, homecoming and other events. And Duquette was quick to point out that the dresses are modern and fashionable and not decades old dresses only used for costumes.

Duquette said even her kids love going into the thrift store as they are green and love the idea of reusing rather than buying something new.

“They love to go thrifting and they almost always find something when they go to that thrift store,” she said.

Everything in the thrift store is donated. If a clothing is donated and is in very poor condition, the piece will be donated to a material recycling program at Ohio. Other donated items that might not meet the stores standards are donated to thrift stores in Athens.

The thrift store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and donations are accepted all hours the store is open.

In addition to the thrift store, the resource center provides for the community in a variety of other ways. There is a food pantry and every Tuesday there is fresh produce and bread available. Then on the last Sunday of every month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., people are allowed to go into the pantry and pick the items they want to take from the available selection.

“We almost always have things left over so people need to know that..." Duquette said.

The facility also focuses on appreciation of the culture of Appalachia by hosting bluegrass music jams twice a month and free music lessons for community members, along with an instrument lending library.

“You can borrow instruments for free and it is an extensive library, so you can get pretty much anything,” Duquette said.

She has a son who wasn’t really interested in music, but decided to try out a violin with free lessons from the resource center and now she said he actually is enjoying it because there’s no commitment and he can just learn.

She said it’s the same with the bimonthly bluegrass jams that are open to musicians of all skill levels to just come out and play.

“It’s not only encouraging music,” Duquette said. “It’s also encouraging the preservation of our local history.”

Part of it is about preserving the history of the buildings themselves which have a long history as a school. Duquette’s grandfather and great-aunt graduated from school there along with her father. She attended middle school there and her own daughter performed there in middle school for a music concert.

“We’re trying to preserve the history and keep it alive and vibrant for many years to come,” she said.

That comes through the restoration of the buildings along with the holding of events to celebrate the area and its history. One such event is Heritage Day, which occurred this past weekend scheduled. The event is where guests can make apple butter while enjoying bluegrass music and a quilt display.

“Preserving our Appalachian history is important to us,” Duquette said. “Preserving our African American history is important, too. I know we have done some events with Tabler Town (People of Color Museum). We’re trying our best to keep our depressed community alive and thriving.”

For more information about the Federal Valley Resource Center, the thrift store and a calendar of events, visit federalvalleyresourcecenter.org.