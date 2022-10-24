ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart, OH

Thrift Store's goal is to raise money for Fed Valley Resource Center

By By Shay Burk ANews Contributing Writer
The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339C2O_0ilnoZmE00

STEWART - Halloween costumes, prom dresses and everyday household items are on display at a local thrift store all in an effort to benefit a community.

The Federal Valley Resource Center Thrift Store in Stewart operates with the goal of helping to financial support the many programs of the resource center.

“The main purpose of the thrift store is to raise money for the resource center,” said JoAnna Duquette, a member of the resource center’s board of directors.

The resource center and thrift store are all located in the old Rome-Canaan school buildings in Stewart, which have been undergoing major renovations and updates in recent years.

“A few years ago you couldn’t even walk in the gymnasium because the ceiling was falling down on your head and now it’s all been redone. Lots of blood sweat and tears have gone into this place,” Duquette said.

And the dollars for that project and so many others at the resource center come from donations and profits of the thrift store. The latest fundraising goal is to update the roofs on the various buildings which are currently allowing rainwater to leak into the newly renovated spaces. That’s why the profits of the thrift store are so important.

“I know the thrift store helps make money to not only help with the cost of the roof but running the resource center,” Duquette said. “You’ve got to pay to keep the lights. It’s just one of the things that has helped keep us afloat.”

The thrift store carries everything from kids clothes and toys to books and a variety of household items. Duquette said she believed someone could stock up almost every area of their home from the thrift store.

And this time of year is a great time to stop in, Duquette said, because the thrift store has a great selection of Halloween costumes and clothing items to make unique costumes as well.

“I used to go thrifting for them when I was in college and you couldn’t find anything at the thrift stores but this one actually has Halloween costumes,” she said.

The store also has formal dresses for prom, homecoming and other events. And Duquette was quick to point out that the dresses are modern and fashionable and not decades old dresses only used for costumes.

Duquette said even her kids love going into the thrift store as they are green and love the idea of reusing rather than buying something new.

“They love to go thrifting and they almost always find something when they go to that thrift store,” she said.

Everything in the thrift store is donated. If a clothing is donated and is in very poor condition, the piece will be donated to a material recycling program at Ohio. Other donated items that might not meet the stores standards are donated to thrift stores in Athens.

The thrift store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and donations are accepted all hours the store is open.

In addition to the thrift store, the resource center provides for the community in a variety of other ways. There is a food pantry and every Tuesday there is fresh produce and bread available. Then on the last Sunday of every month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., people are allowed to go into the pantry and pick the items they want to take from the available selection.

“We almost always have things left over so people need to know that..." Duquette said.

The facility also focuses on appreciation of the culture of Appalachia by hosting bluegrass music jams twice a month and free music lessons for community members, along with an instrument lending library.

“You can borrow instruments for free and it is an extensive library, so you can get pretty much anything,” Duquette said.

She has a son who wasn’t really interested in music, but decided to try out a violin with free lessons from the resource center and now she said he actually is enjoying it because there’s no commitment and he can just learn.

She said it’s the same with the bimonthly bluegrass jams that are open to musicians of all skill levels to just come out and play.

“It’s not only encouraging music,” Duquette said. “It’s also encouraging the preservation of our local history.”

Part of it is about preserving the history of the buildings themselves which have a long history as a school. Duquette’s grandfather and great-aunt graduated from school there along with her father. She attended middle school there and her own daughter performed there in middle school for a music concert.

“We’re trying to preserve the history and keep it alive and vibrant for many years to come,” she said.

That comes through the restoration of the buildings along with the holding of events to celebrate the area and its history. One such event is Heritage Day, which occurred this past weekend scheduled. The event is where guests can make apple butter while enjoying bluegrass music and a quilt display.

“Preserving our Appalachian history is important to us,” Duquette said. “Preserving our African American history is important, too. I know we have done some events with Tabler Town (People of Color Museum). We’re trying our best to keep our depressed community alive and thriving.”

For more information about the Federal Valley Resource Center, the thrift store and a calendar of events, visit federalvalleyresourcecenter.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center

ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
SAINT MARYS, WV
WHIZ

First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Athens Farmer Market moving to Athens Community Center

The Athens Farmers Market is moving to the Athens Community Center starting Nov. 2. Both the Wednesday and Saturday markets will be be a “permanent, affordable location,” under the solar array, according to to a letter the farmers market gave to members on Saturday. The market will operate under the solar panels and around their perimeter, backing up to the tennis court green space, according to a press release. During...
ATHENS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, equipment, collectibles, and misc.

50+/- ACRES – WOODED – 2 TRACTS – CLAY TWP. – FRANKLIN LOCAL SCHOOLS. 3 BR, 2 STORY HOME – 24’ x 72’ POLE BARN – GREAT HUNTING & RECREATION. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this offering of real estate located in Clay Township. These 50+/- acres will be offered in 2 tracts and as a whole, whichever way brings the most money is the way it will be sold. The tract breakdown is as follows: TRACT #1 offers 6.71+/- acres with a 1,792 sqft 2 Story – 3Bed/2Bath home with kitchen and restrooms on both stories. Home features propane heat and also private well & septic. This tract is also equipped with a 24’X72’ pole building with water, electric, & propane. Home is in need of interior cosmetic repairs. This property would be perfect for someone looking for room to play or a place to work & store your toys! The possibilities are endless with this one! TRACT #2 offers 42+/- wooded acres with tons of Whitetail & Wild Turkey sign! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!!
ROSEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
NEWARK, OH
The Athens NEWS

Honey for the Heart parade to return to Uptown Athens on oct. 29

After a three-year hiatus, the Honey for the Heart parade will return to Uptown Athens for what is bound to be an outlandish homecoming for one of Athens’ most cherished Halloween past times. “Our mission is to make visual the spirit of Athens,” said Patty Mitchell, one of the parade’s founders. “It is just a spectacle of delight.” Using upcycled materials, the parade will feature larger-than-life puppets and participants dressed...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Athens’ Halloween Block Party returns

Athens' annual Halloween Block Party is back for the first time since 2019 and will follow multiple family-oriented events and the Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade. Athens’ Halloween celebration, which is Oct. 29, will include activities for children and adults. Family activities will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Block Party, which is geared toward adults, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Union streets. Between the family activities and the Block Party, Passion Works Studio’s Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade will take place.
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio road to close for bridge replacement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man charged after multiple incidents

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a house and a resident with his vehicle and leaving the scene of two accidents. He also reportedly spoke to and frightened a juvenile who had just gotten off a school bus, but police said there was no criminal offense in that incident.
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Local man is arrested for a string of crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a time span of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Magistrate Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Athens NEWS

Horror Icons Dominate Halloween 2022

What are the most popular costumes for Halloween 2022? According to Chris Mullins, manager of Spirit Halloween store located at the Market on State at 1002 East State Street, Athens, iconic characters from the 70’s, 80’s slasher horror films are definitely the store’s biggest sellers so far. Mullins stated, “Characters like Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movies of the 70’s and 80’s, and Jason Voorhees from “Friday The 13th” (1980)...
ATHENS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility

PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction

An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.  Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Women in Athens County edition set for Nov. 23 issue

The Athens News is now accepting nominations for our Women of Athens County insert in the Nov. 23 issue. Please send any possible nominees with a detailed list of accomplishments and reasons why you think your nominee is worthy of inclusion in this special section to abrown@apg-oh.com by Nov. 4. Even if not chosen by our staff for a profile interview feature, we would like to include as many women...
The Athens NEWS

Albany Cafe Front Door

Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
ALBANY, OH
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
310
Followers
296
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy