LOGAN — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center had its grand opening on Saturday, with Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz among the state officials on hand to help cut the ribbon. The event, favored with magnificent fall weather, drew a large crowd of visitors from the local area and around the state. They listened to officials’ remarks before streaming inside to tour the new facility, which was built on the footprint of the park’s old dining lodge that was destroyed by fire in December 2016. ...

