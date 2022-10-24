FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pumpkin Bunting Costume
Adorable, hooded, Pumpkin Bunting costumes will fit small children ages 0-6 month, and are available at the Spirit Halloween store located at the Market on State at 1002 E. State Street, Athens.
Thrift Store's goal is to raise money for Fed Valley Resource Center
STEWART - Halloween costumes, prom dresses and everyday household items are on display at a local thrift store all in an effort to benefit a community. The Federal Valley Resource Center Thrift Store in Stewart operates with the goal of helping to financial support the many programs of the resource center. “The main purpose of the thrift store is to raise money for the resource center,” said JoAnna Duquette, a...
Athens Farmer Market moving to Athens Community Center
The Athens Farmers Market is moving to the Athens Community Center starting Nov. 2. Both the Wednesday and Saturday markets will be be a “permanent, affordable location,” under the solar array, according to to a letter the farmers market gave to members on Saturday. The market will operate under the solar panels and around their perimeter, backing up to the tennis court green space, according to a press release. During...
Horror Icons Dominate Halloween 2022
What are the most popular costumes for Halloween 2022? According to Chris Mullins, manager of Spirit Halloween store located at the Market on State at 1002 East State Street, Athens, iconic characters from the 70’s, 80’s slasher horror films are definitely the store’s biggest sellers so far. Mullins stated, “Characters like Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movies of the 70’s and 80’s, and Jason Voorhees from “Friday The 13th” (1980)...
Rocky Horror Group Shot
Kit Parsons (center) stars as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show-Live! running October 27-30 as Stuart's Opera House located at 52 Public Square in Nelsonville.
Nelsonville House
There is a house in Nelsonville on Washington Street that is even scary to the skeletons that live there.
Honey for the Heart parade to return to Uptown Athens on oct. 29
After a three-year hiatus, the Honey for the Heart parade will return to Uptown Athens for what is bound to be an outlandish homecoming for one of Athens’ most cherished Halloween past times. “Our mission is to make visual the spirit of Athens,” said Patty Mitchell, one of the parade’s founders. “It is just a spectacle of delight.” Using upcycled materials, the parade will feature larger-than-life puppets and participants dressed...
Albany Cafe Sign
In preparation for their upcoming 1st Annual Albany Cafe Spooktacular Fun Day on October 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant also set up this Halloween-themed welcome sign to let customers know about their Facebook page.
Spooktacular at Albany Cafe Happening Oct. 29
Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe is a local restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and homemade deserts - like their crowd- pleasing peanut butter pie. Shy Wooten has been the owner of the Albany Cafe since last April. She noted that the restaurant currently employs 20-25 - some of which are students from nearby Alexander High School. Although this is Wooten's first venture into the food...
Tri-County girls given the opportunity to play in the dirt
LOGAN — Tri-County Career Center and High School participated last month in the Ohio Operating Engineer’s SheDig event. The event, held in numerous counties, is aimed at providing “a way for young women to get to experience a day-in-the-life of an operating engineer.” Sports Journalism and New Media seniors August Steinmetz and Addison Wright were among the Tri-County students who took part in the SheDig event in Logan. While there, both seniors received an opportunity to operate pieces of heavy equipment. ...
Albany Cafe Front Door
Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
Fall Colors 2
Big Color A lot of rain this summer made for a colorful fall. The trees on the hill at the Athens County Fairgrounds are at their colorful peak of perfection.
September a disappointing month for blood donations
Following a disappointing September, the local chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for an upswing in donations for the rest of this month. “September was a tough month in terms of blood collection. We had to cancel a few blood drives, which did not help. We did not make goal for Athens, but October is a new month,” said Jordan Staley, account manager for the Athens and Morgan counties chapters of the American Red Cross. ...
Hundreds flock to grand opening of new state park lodge
LOGAN — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center had its grand opening on Saturday, with Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz among the state officials on hand to help cut the ribbon. The event, favored with magnificent fall weather, drew a large crowd of visitors from the local area and around the state. They listened to officials’ remarks before streaming inside to tour the new facility, which was built on the footprint of the park’s old dining lodge that was destroyed by fire in December 2016. ...
Injection well protest
A group of about 200 demonstrators gathered outside an ODNR facility in Athens County in 2012 to protest the agency’s permitting process for injection wells.
Athens County Democratic Party Fall dinner set for tonight
The Athens County Democratic Party will be hosting their annual fall dinner, today, Wednesday, October 12, at the Athens American Legion Post 21, 520 W. Union St. Social hour begins at 5pm and the dinner begins at 6pm. The featured speaker is Tanya Conrath, candidate for State Representative. All are welcome, tickets are $25 per person and the dinner is catered by The Pigskin.
2022 Athens Halloween Block Party set for this weekend
The annual Athens Halloween Block Party will be held this Saturday, October 29, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The list and times of activities uptown will include: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Children and family activities on Court Street between Union Street and Washington Street organized by the Arts, Parks & Recreation Department. Featuring Rockin’ Reggie, Face-painting, Scavenger Hunt, and Special Programming at the Stage. ...
Front of Dynasty Restaurant
Located at 498 Richland Ave., Dynasty Restaurant has been serving Athens area residents both traditional and American-Chinese food since 2012.
Athena Awards set for Nov. 2
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and the chairperson of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities Davey McNelly will present the Eighth Annual Athena Award Wednesday, November 2, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at ARTS/West, 132 West State Street. A reception with food and beverages will follow the ceremony. The event will be live streamed to the City of Athens, Ohio, Facebook page and uploaded the next day to YouTube and to the City’s website. It will play on The Government Channel throughout the month of...
