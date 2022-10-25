Loretta Lynn To Be Honored At CMA Awards, Star-Studded Performers Revealed

Photo: Getty Images

The Country Music Association revealed its all-star list of performers set to take the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards next month, and shared that there would be a star-studded tribute to country trailblazer Loretta Lynn , who died at her Tennessee ranch earlier this month . She was 90.

Performances include Kelsea Ballerini with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce , Luke Bryan , HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson , Miranda Lambert , Carly Pearce , Carrie Underwood , Morgan Wallen , and Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmie Allen and Marcus King , according to the CMA announcement on Tuesday morning (October 25).

Bryan, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner, is teaming up with NFL star Peyton Manning to host the highly-anticipated televised show . The CMA previously announced its star-studded list of nominees in major categories (including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and others). Nominees include Wallen, Chris Stapleton , Underwood, Lambert, Wilson, Pearce, Ashley McBryde , Luke Combs and more. Wilson is the most-nominated artist with nominations in six CMA categories. See the full list of nominations here .

The 56th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It’s set for Wednesday, November 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.