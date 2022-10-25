Interior of this listed Kansas City house has some saying ‘to each their own.’ See why

A house has captured the attention of a popular social media real estate page thanks to its, well, animated interior.

The 1,200-square-foot residence listed for $140,000 in Kansas City, Missouri, has gained traction not only because of the cluttered inside, but the few treasures that are found within the property.

“It has a giant room off the living room with vaulted ceilings, an indoor hot (tub) and fish pond that showcases a spiral staircase that has a fish tank under the balcony that walks outside to another sitting space where you can watch the fireworks from the stadium!” the listing on Zillow.com describes.

Yes, you read that right. It’s a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house close to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s less than four miles away, to be exact.

Of course, there are other desirable features the property has to offer, including:

Fenced front yard

Parking space

Work shop

Attic storage

While folks on Zillow Gone Wild were taken by the price, others were wondering what was going on with the interior’s decor.

“Aesthetically, it’s giving grandmas spirit Halloween (vibes,) “ one person tweeted.

“LOL. Nope. But, to each their own, ” another said.

“BRB, I have a purchase to make ,” someone said.

“It’s a bit disturbing to find out that 13 year-old me somehow bought and decorated a house,” one person remarked.

