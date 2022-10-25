Read full article on original website
‘Grueling labor and psychological torment’: Brittney Griner facing harrowing reality amid Russian penal colony transfer
It has been eight months since Brittney Griner has been jailed in a Russian prison over alleged drug charges. Just this week, her appeal from the nine-year sentence that she was so harshly slapped with was denied, which means that the WNBA star is now set to be transferred to a Russian penal colony. At this point, things are about to get so much worse for her.
South Korea president declares mourning period after 151 killed in stampede
South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol on Sunday declared a week-long national mourning period after at least 151 people died in a Halloween party crowd crush in a nightlife district in Seoul, The Associated Press reported. Yoon ordered flags at government buildings to fly at half-staff, and declared the district of...
