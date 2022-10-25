Read full article on original website
2 South Jersey, 2 North Jersey $50K Powerball Winners as Jackpot Soars to $800M
While nobody won the giant Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, it wasn't all bad news as four people in the Garden State each won $50,000. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, four tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those winning tickets were evenly split...
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
OPINION: Reopen The “Unsolved Mysteries” Tiffany Valiante Case In Mays Landing, NJ
To be honest with you, I have no idea where to begin with this one. I'm a big crime and mystery buff just like any young millennial and Gen-Z cusper seems to be in this day and age. All my friends and I love crime and horror shows. The latest season of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix hit a little too close to home for me, though.
Amazing, Most Historic Fast Food Spot In New Jersey Is Almost 100 Years Old
I'll be honest, I'm not too big on fast food; the occasional Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich or a burrito from Taco Bell will do it for me. However, if you count Wawa as fast food, then I eat fast food a lot!. Just because I don't eat fast food often doesn't...
The Best and Worst Things About New Jersey Couldn’t Be More Opposite
Seriously, we love the kids but hate the environment. This ought to be fun. Listen, there are many reasons why people love New Jersey. There are also many reasons why people don’t love Garden State. Good thing is that we’ll focus on both for a minute. Believe it or...
Trick Or Treat: Find Out Which NJ City Is The Best For Halloween
Spooky season's in full swing, ya'll! By now, the decorations have been hung, the skeletons have been erected on the front lawn, and you've probably already purchased candy to hand out to the trick-or-treaters next week. Halloween is almost here. Here in the Garden State, it's a pretty big deal....
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
How the Best Pizza in New Jersey is Not from New Jersey
There are a few things that we take pretty seriously here in New Jersey. Whether or not Central Jersey actually exists (it doesn't). Sports teams (go Phillies!). I mean, ask anyone down the shore what the best boardwalk pizza is and there's a decent chance that a fistfight will break out.
Fall Turkey Season Opens Saturday in New Jersey
It’s only seven days in duration, but it includes two Saturdays, October 29 and November 5. Seven days to bag a turkey, be it gobbler, jake, or hen, and, based on the number of permits purchased, it can be one a day for as many permits purchased. The permit...
Dad Creates Free Halloween App Showing Every New Jersey Haunted Attraction
This man is literally a Halloween genius. Oh my gosh! I officially am crowning him Jack the Pumpkin King from The Nightmare Before Christmas. You'll understand why in a second. HIs name is Michael Kane and he created a free Halloween-themed app called FrightMaps. Here's what it is about. FrightMaps...
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
Is NJ guilty of making rubbernecking an art?
Does New Jersey have more of a morbid curiosity than other states? Maybe they're there, but I couldn't find stats on this in a cursory Google exam. But take a look at the anecdotal evidence. When Gov. Christie told people to "get the hell off the beach" in the hours...
Gas Prices On The Rise Again In NJ? Experts Reveal What To Expect
There's no doubt we've seen better days here in the Garden State when it comes to our pocketbooks. Things have certainly been tight lately. I went to buy eggs the other day and can't believe they're going for over $4 a dozen right now. Times are tough, there's no denying...
This NJ City Was Just Ranked as One of the Most Miserable in America
If you've been feeling kinda blah lately, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. A popular website has ranked the 50 most miserable cities in America and one from the Garden State made the list. And to make matters worse, it ranked in the top five. Oof. Editors...
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Spectacular, Colorful, Modern Sparta, New Jersey Castle is $4.6 Million
This property in Sparta, New Jersey is listed at $4,599,999 and can be yours!. Situated on 5 acres of land, including a pond and a park-like lot, this European-inspired manor doesn't look like the other houses in the neighborhood. High (really high!) vaulted ceilings, a huge granite fireplace, custom wood...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
More is More is More! Here’s New Jersey’s Favorite Kind of Bagel
When it comes to bagels, New Jersey wants it all...and then some. Bagel preferences are very personal, but not if you ask me. I'm equal opportunity all bagel flavors and all bagel toppings. Plain with peanut butter and jam, Cinnamon Raisin with butter, Everything with cream cheese, Rye with smoked...
