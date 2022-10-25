Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
DA will not charge police officer for death of Tyrell Wilson
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton cleared a former Danville police officer of killing a man who was mentally ill and had allegedly thrown rocks from an overpass. Becton's Friday announcement exonerated former officer Andrew Hall from any criminal charges stemming from the March 2021 death...
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
ABC10
Stockton officer searching for citizen who helped arrest suspected armed gang member
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Officers Association is publicly thanking an unknown passerby who they say helped an officer detain a suspected gang member who was armed Wednesday, possibly preventing a deadly shooting. According to the union, a Stockton Police Department officer was on a traffic stop with...
SFist
Two Arrested In Slaying of Oakland Dentist; One Is Victim's Longtime Boyfriend
Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with the August murder of Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, and one of the suspects is Xu's longtime boyfriend who was with her at the time of the killing. It appeared to be another random act of violence. 60-year-old Lili Xu,...
Placerville Halloween attackers sentenced to prison
PLACERVILLE — Two women have been sentenced to prison for their violent and "shocking" attack on two people on Main Street in Placerville last year.Placerville police say that on Halloween night 2021, Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, both 22, were walking down Main Street with a knife and hatchet hitting windows of businesses, knocking over signs, and smearing fake blood on property. Police say two bystanders, a man, and a woman, then asked them to stop and the suspects allegedly attacked them.The man received cuts to his hand, according to police, and the woman received cuts to her face. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her.Court records detail the attack on the woman with a hatchet that caused an injury that "put out an eye or significantly render it useless…"Their sentences were handed down on October 7. Economou pleaded guilty to four counts of mayhem and Bertrand pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Economou will spend four years in prison, while Bertrand will serve two years behind bars. Each one of Bertrand's sentences carries a two-year sentence, but both will be served concurrently.
ABC10
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail
OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hanged himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.In a press release issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, authorities said Chia was being booked into Santa Rita for the murder of Xu Friday afternoon. Chia had been assigned to a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man who riddled girlfriend with bullets, dumped body in California Aqueduct sentenced
Kaleo Schreiner of Tracy was sentenced Thursday to 45-years-to-life in prison for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend Megan Troen, whose bullet-riddled body was found in the California Aqueduct near Nees Avenue and Interstate 5 in Fresno County. The 28-year-old Schreiner showed little emotion as Fresno County Superior Court Judge...
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
Bodycam video released of suspect being shot by police in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE - The Sacramento Police Department has released bodycam videos showing the events that led up to an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove.According to the Sacramento Police Department, on October 11 just after noon, detectives were at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove trying to locate Terry Sharp, who was wanted in connection with a June assault investigation related to a possible "bias incident."Police say that, around 12:10 p.m., detectives saw Sharp in the complex and attempted to arrest him. They told Sharp they were police and ordered Sharp to drop...
FOX40
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
ABC10
San Joaquin County investigators ask for public's help in July homicide investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help three months after a 25-year-old man from Stockton man was found shot dead in the agricultural outskirts of the city. Around 10 a.m. July 29, sheriff's deputies found Jaime Acevedo-Vega unresponsive in...
Woman arrested in connection to Pleasant Hill ATM robbery
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery report on Oct. 24 in front of the ATMs at the Wells Fargo branch […]
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a woman who was stabbed Friday night. The incident happened on the 300 block of S. 22nd Street at 8:24 p.m., police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police on social media said the suspect...
berkeleyside.org
Police: 3 suspects arrested in deadly Telegraph Avenue shooting
Police have arrested three suspects in the shooting that killed a man and wounded three others at a busy intersection near UC Berkeley earlier this month. Berkeley police say Michael Monrroy-Ramos, 23, and Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo, 24, both opened fire on a group of men at the corner of Telegraph and Durant avenues just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 8.
KRON4 News
Suspects in deadly UC Berkeley campus shooting arrested, ghost guns seized
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month in the south campus area of Berkeley, according to a City of Berkeley news release. The incident occurred on Oct. 8 at 1:05 a.m. in the area of Telegraph and Durant avenues. Four men were […]
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
18-year-old arrested as officials investigate Orangevale cat deaths
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A Sacramento County 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of animal cruelty after a cat was found dead in a yard in Orangevale. According to a news release, the investigation started back on Sept. 7 when deputies were sent to a home in the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue for a report of two stolen cats.
Comments / 0