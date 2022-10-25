ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Highlands 41 red blend named, ‘best buy’ by Wine Enthusiast

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Highlands 41 is grown from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in either Paso Robles or Monterey

– Highlands 41, a brand from Riboli Family Wines, is pleased to announce that Wine Enthusiast has named its red blend, Black Granite, the top “Best Buy” for 2022.

“This is a rather meaty, substantial wine for a fair price,” Wine Enthusiast critic Matt Kettmann noted, “Aromas of boysenberry, elderberry, roast beef, and violet lead into a thick palate of cassis, more violet, and pleasant mocha touches.”

Highlands 41 is named for the historic Highway 41 that runs through California and the rugged Creston Highlands District of Paso Robles.

“Our family, the winemaking team, and I are thrilled that Wine Enthusiast enjoys Black Granite as much as we do,” says fourth-generation winemaker Anthony Riboli. “We are proud of the quality in this wine and how our investment in sustainably farmed and estate-grown vineyards has led to this recognition.”

Each bottle of Highlands 41 is grown from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in either Paso Robles or Monterey, California, and produced at the Riboli Family’s state-of-the-art, CSWA-certified sustainable winery, a certification held by only 4% of California wineries. The winery obtained and maintains this certification using a comprehensive program of environmentally friendly farming practices, solar panels that produce 100% of the winery’s electricity needs, and a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment and reclamation process.

Follow Highlands 41 on social media @highlands41wines #myh41adventure. For more information on Highlands 41, including where to find it on shelves, visit www.highlands41.com.

Paso Robles, CA
