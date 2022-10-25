Read full article on original website
Grain market braces for price leap as Black Sea corridor halted
PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wheat futures are expected to leap on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea corridor agreement puts Ukrainian exports at risk, analysts said.
Nikola’s Penny Stock Short Interest
A penny stock is generally defined as one that trades for less than $5. Low emissions truck company Nikola has been one for a long time. Short sellers continue to bet the figure will go lower. Short interest in the stock is 34% of the shares outstanding. That is among the highest of all companies […]
Conservative accounts gain thousands of new followers just before Musk's Twitter takeover
Conservative Twitter accounts gained thousands of followers in the lead-up to Elon Musk's takeover. Left-leaning critics say the surge will fill the platform with "hate."
ihodl.com
Huobi Will Stop Supporting HUSD
Crypto exchange Huobi has just announced it has made the decision to stop supporting the stablecoin HUSD. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to the company's website:. "As part of our continuous efforts to promote the healthy development...
‘He must be stopped’: Emotions run high as Brazil’s voters go to polls
Jair Bolsonaro’s opponents look to momentous election to bring an end to far-right president’s ‘Brazilian catastrophe’
Brazil’s Iconic Yellow Soccer Jersey Is Now Its Version Of The Red MAGA Hat
President Jair Bolsonaro has made the jersey an emblem of Brazil's far right. Lula da Silva, his rival in Sunday's election, wants to take back it and other national symbols.
ihodl.com
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Debuts P2P Credit System
Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin, has announced the launch of Pear Credit, a peer-to-peer (p2p) credit system that allows issuers to create p2p credit tokens. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company said in a press...
ihodl.com
FTX Working on Its Own Stablecoin
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is working on its own stablecoin, as the exchange wants to take its place in a highly competitive market. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. In an interview with The Big Whale, FTX Founder, Sam Bankman-Fried,...
