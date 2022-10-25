Georgia football already has a lot of energy for this Florida game, but now that reports suggest that Jalen Carter could be back and play today — the Gators should quit now. On3 reported that the elite defensive lineman traveled with the team, and the Dawgs expect him to play against the Gators. While that front seven have done a great job in his absence, having him back makes Georgia’s defense that much better.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO