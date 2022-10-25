Read full article on original website
Gut reactions, College Football Playoff projections after Week 9
It was another fascinating week of college football and here are our gut reactions, as well as College Football Playoff projections following Week 9. College Football Week 9 had a number of solid games on the schedule but when it was all said and done, there wasn’t much that happened that impacted the College Football Playoff chase.
Mel Tucker releases statement regarding Michigan, Michigan State tunnel fight Saturday night
Mel Tucker has released a statement regarding the tunnel fight between his Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face
Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
CBS Sports predicts serious movement in AP Top 25 Poll following Week 9
Even with two top ten teams and four total teams from the top 25 on bye during Week 9, the weekend saw plenty of fun. There were three matchups between ranked teams over the weekend, and seven ranked teams ended up losing on Saturday. After all of the Week 9 action, CBS Sports predicts some significant movement for the new AP Top 25 Poll.
Georgia football now has an even larger advantage over the Gators
Georgia football already has a lot of energy for this Florida game, but now that reports suggest that Jalen Carter could be back and play today — the Gators should quit now. On3 reported that the elite defensive lineman traveled with the team, and the Dawgs expect him to play against the Gators. While that front seven have done a great job in his absence, having him back makes Georgia’s defense that much better.
Grading the Gamecocks: Missouri
