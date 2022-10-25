Sean O’Malley fires back at Bryce Mitchell following UFC 280 win over Petr Yan: “And your dad f*cked his sister to make you”

Read full article on original website
Jake Paul sends a message to “selfish” Conor McGregor
Jake Paul has sent a message to Conor McGregor ahead of his boxing match against Anderson Silva. Paul and Silva agreed to a bet that if the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeats the former UFC champ, Silva will partner with him to help create a fighter union. Paul has been vocal in wanting to increase fighter pay in the UFC and now he’s calling on Conor McGregor to help him and Silva.
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match
In the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Saturday in Arizona, Jake Paul has the toughest test of his career as he takes on former UFC champ, Anderson Silva. Heading into the fight, Paul is a -192 favorite while the Brazilian is a +150 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead...
Video | Backstage brawls breaks loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul
A backstage brawl between Team Diaz and Team Paul apparently broke loose at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event in Arizona. Jake Paul (5-0) is set to collide with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view headliner. ‘The Problem Child’...
Hasbulla vows if he ever meets Conor McGregor he “will cause some problems for him”
Hasbulla has sent a warning to Conor McGregor. McGregor and Hasbulla have never seen eye-to-eye, due to the fact that the Russian is close with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Over the past few months, the two have taken shots at one another, including McGregor saying he would punt Hasbulla like a football if he saw him.
Jake Paul arrives to open workouts on horse (Video)
Jake Paul made his entrance to open workouts in style yesterday by riding a horse as his fight against Anderson Silva approaches. It’s not exactly a secret that Jake Paul is a showman. From acting to YouTube to boxing and beyond, he’s done everything in his power to draw the attention of the masses – and for the most part, it’s worked.
UFC Vegas 63 Results: Max Griffin defeats Tim Means by split decision (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Max Griffin taking on veteran Tim Means. Griffin (19-9 MMA) enters the bout looking to rebound from his recent split decision loss to Neil Magny. Prior to that setback, ‘Pain’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included a victory over former interim title holder Carlos Condit.
Arnold Allen thinks Calvin Kattar’s “mileage” will catch up to him, believes he can score a finish at UFC Vegas 63: “I believe in my power”
Arnold Allen believes he can become the first person to finish Calvin Kattar in the UFC on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 63. Kattar has only lost once by stoppage – which was by submission in 2008 – and has been in a ton of wars. As of late, he has had four straight five-round main event fights go the distance and over that time has taken damage against the likes of Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. Although Kattar has the advantage of having five-round experience, Allen believes it’s his advantage due to the extra miles on Kattar’s body.
Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”
Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
Joe Rogan reveals that he previously pleaded with the UFC to sign Ben Askren years prior to trade for Demetrious Johnson: “He was ragdolling these dudes!”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t have a direct hand in Ben Askren heading to the UFC, but he absolutely helped. ‘Funky’ is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the octagon. After an excellent freestyle wrestling career, Askren moved to MMA in 2009 and quickly found himself in Bellator. There, he began dominating the welterweight division.
Anderson Silva looks sharp during open workouts for Jake Paul boxing match (Video)
Anderson Silva looked as sharp as ever during open workouts for his boxing match against Jake Paul this weekend. After months of anticipation, we will finally see Anderson Silva step into the ring to battle Jake Paul on Saturday night. It’s a contest that few could’ve imagined would actually happen, and yet, here we are waiting to see it with the world watching in Arizona.
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
Sean O’Malley critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win a robbery: “Anyone else vs. Petr and they got the nod, I wonder how much the narrative changed”
Sean O’Malley is critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win as a robbery. Everyone is talking about last Saturday’s bantamweight match-up between Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) and Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280 which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It was...
UFC Vegas 63 Bonus Report: Tresean Gore among four ‘POTN’ winners
The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen. Tonight’s men’s featherweight main event did not end in the fashion anyone had hoped for. After an exciting opening four minutes, ‘The Boston Finisher’ appeared to blow out his knee in the late stages of round one. Kattar decided to continue fighting for round two but immediately proceeded to collapse following a low kick from Allen. The fight was immediately waved off by the referee and ‘Almighty’ walked away the victor.
Le’Veon Bell still respectful of Uriah Hall’s power despite UFC star making boxing debut: “He’s still a special fighter”
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell knows that he’s got a fight on his hands against Uriah Hall. The former Pro Bowler has had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, among others. After finishing out the 2021 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bell decided to focus on a new path. That path has led him to the boxing ring.
Josh Fremd believes he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 63, sees a “lot of holes” in Tresean Gore
Josh Fremd was happy when he got rebooked to face Tresean Gore as he believes this is a very favorable matchup for him. Fremd and Gore were booked to fight one another back in July but an injury forced Fremd out of the matchup. His teammate in Cody Brundage then took the scrap and got a KO win and after the fight, Fremd was glad when he got the call to face Gore.
UFC Vegas 63 Results: Arnold Allen stops Calvin Kattar in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Arnold Allen taking on Calvin Kattar. Allen (18-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. ‘Almighty’ has gone a perfect 9-0 since making his UFC debut back in June of 2015.
