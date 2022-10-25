ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) undergoing tests Friday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring in Thursday's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury didn't look serious, but Edwards is undergoing further testing to better assess the damage. He will benefit from the extra days to recover before the Ravens square off with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have larger roles if Edwards winds up missing time.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ryan Tannehill (illness) sits out Titans walkthrough Saturday; Malik Willis expected to start in Week 8

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not participate in the team's walkthrough Saturday ahead of its Week 8 game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill was already listed questionable coming into the weekend due to a sprained ankle. However, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the veteran quarterback is also dealing with an illness. As a result, rookie Malik Willis is currently in line to be the starter in the division showdown Sunday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) available for Week 8

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was limited at practice again on Friday but will not carry and injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Lions. Our models expect him to handle 15.4 rushing attempts and catch 1.3 passes against Detroit.
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) available for Week 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jones will be active on Thursday for the first time since Week 4 and just the third time this season. Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron Brate (neck) have already been ruled out. Our models expect Jones to see 3.6 targets against Baltimore.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Mark Andrews (shoulder) questionable to return for Ravens in Week 8

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered questionable to return Thursday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andrews didn't practice throughout the week due to a knee injury. Now, he has suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's contest and is questionable to return for the rest of the night. Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver are next up at tight end for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

NFL Daily Fantasy Football Ceiling and Floor Projections: Week 8

Fantasy football is a volatile game. Sometimes, a shoelace tackle is the difference between a 10-yard catch and a 70-yard touchdown, and sometimes goal-line carries go to backup players. It happens. A lot. And, don't get me wrong -- median projections are quite valuable and capture the most likely scenario....
numberfire.com

​6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 8

​6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 8
numberfire.com

NFL Betting Guide: Week 8

Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Week 8 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...

