A Christian McCaffrey-sized trade for Alvin Kamara wouldn't be worth it for the Saints
Vultures are circling the New Orleans Saints. Fans and speculators see their 2-5 record and daunting salary cap outlook, and the upcoming NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 is all the reason they need to start imagining the Saints’ star talent suiting up for other teams as New Orleans enters a difficult rebuild.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) undergoing tests Friday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring in Thursday's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury didn't look serious, but Edwards is undergoing further testing to better assess the damage. He will benefit from the extra days to recover before the Ravens square off with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have larger roles if Edwards winds up missing time.
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Bengals WR free agent and trade targets to consider with Ja'Marr Chase out
The Cincinnati Bengals can’t replace Ja’Marr Chase — no team could. But what the Bengals can do while the star wideout sits out an indefinite amount of time with a hip injury is add a player or two to help fill the void. Otherwise, the team will...
numberfire.com
Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (illness) sits out Titans walkthrough Saturday; Malik Willis expected to start in Week 8
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not participate in the team's walkthrough Saturday ahead of its Week 8 game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill was already listed questionable coming into the weekend due to a sprained ankle. However, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the veteran quarterback is also dealing with an illness. As a result, rookie Malik Willis is currently in line to be the starter in the division showdown Sunday afternoon.
Bengals on high alert for Nick Chubb and his ‘video game super powers’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nick Chubb has the Bengals’ attention. The star running back has been at the center of the Browns’ recent success in the rivalry, going 7-1 (6-1 with him in the lineup) since they drafted him in 2018. He’s rushed for 662 yards (5.5 yards...
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) available for Week 8
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was limited at practice again on Friday but will not carry and injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Lions. Our models expect him to handle 15.4 rushing attempts and catch 1.3 passes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) available for Week 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jones will be active on Thursday for the first time since Week 4 and just the third time this season. Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron Brate (neck) have already been ruled out. Our models expect Jones to see 3.6 targets against Baltimore.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Ravens Extend the Buccaneers' Misery?
According to our numbers, this could be a dandy of a game. Our nERD-based rankings have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the league's seventh-best team while the Baltimore Ravens rank one notch above them as the sixth-best squad. Let's see if we can unlock some interesting betting angles. Game Preview...
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder) questionable to return for Ravens in Week 8
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered questionable to return Thursday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andrews didn't practice throughout the week due to a knee injury. Now, he has suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's contest and is questionable to return for the rest of the night. Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver are next up at tight end for Baltimore.
numberfire.com
NFL Daily Fantasy Football Ceiling and Floor Projections: Week 8
Fantasy football is a volatile game. Sometimes, a shoelace tackle is the difference between a 10-yard catch and a 70-yard touchdown, and sometimes goal-line carries go to backup players. It happens. A lot. And, don't get me wrong -- median projections are quite valuable and capture the most likely scenario....
numberfire.com
6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 8
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 8 Thursday Night (Ravens at Buccaneers)
Two of the league's better teams tangle on Thursday night as both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens sit in the top seven of our nERD-based power rankings. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bucs are 1.5-point home favorites in a game with a 45.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.5-22.0 in favor of Tampa Bay.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 8
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
Week 8 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
