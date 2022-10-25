Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old suspect faces multiple charges after stabbing a 16-year-old and assaulting another person. Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 3 a.m. on Friday in southwest Sioux Falls, a 19-year-old suspect stabbed a 16-year-old engaged in an altercation in the hallway of an apartment building.
KELOLAND TV
Officials arrest man after he admits to breaking into Alcester home
ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Monrose man faces a list of charges after officials say he admitted to breaking into a residence Saturday morning. According to the Alcester Police Department, an officer was parked in a driveway along SD-11 around 3 a.m. The officer noticed a vehicle drive out of acreage that officials believed to be abandoned.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for man wanted for murder, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of several crimes. 35-year-old Brandyn Smith, who also goes by ‘King’, is wanted for murder, robbery and kidnapping — all with the use of a deadly weapon. The warrant for his arrest is out of Las Vegas, but there’s a chance he’s here in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sheriffs: Man arrested for threatening to shoot Sanford Hospital employees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux County Sheriffs say a man threatened to shoot Sanford Hospital employees. The hospital went into lockdown until his arrest Wednesday. According to Sioux County Sheriffs, the suspect called the Sioux Falls Sanford Hospital and threatened to shoot employees with an AK47 rifle....
myaustinminnesota.com
South Dakota man sentenced to prison time on felony murder charge in Mower County District Court
A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man who pleaded guilty to one of three felony murder charges against him in Mower County District Court stemming from the shooting death of an Austin man at his residence in June of 2021 has been sentenced to prison time. 19-year old Miguel Nunez Jr....
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES
A GAYVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION IN YANKTON COUNTY. DAVID JAMES BROWN IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA, THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TWO COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND VIOLATION OF A DRUG FREE ZONE.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a suspect who shot a store clerk twice in the arm. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls. A man told a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
KELOLAND TV
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Minnehaha County
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a fatal rollover crash Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a beige Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on 457th Ave and lost control. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled. One person was ejected from the vehicle.
q957.com
Gayville man busted on drug and weapons charges
GAYVILLE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Gayville man has been arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges. In a release from the Attorney General’s office, David James Brown was arrested on Wednesday. A search of a Gayville home found twenty two pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana...
KELOLAND TV
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking to identify the driver of one of the cars involved in a pedestrian versus car fatal crash Tuesday night. Patrol Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m., police were called regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on the roadway of Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. in Sioux Falls. Nearby deputies responded quickly to the scene, and a medical professional who happened to be in the area helped provide life-saving measures. Medical professionals with the on-scene ambulance said the pedestrian was dead. The pedestrian has been identified as 33-year-old Aaron Exendine.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after stabbing 3 over weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars — accused of stabbing three strangers over the weekend. Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew on Sunday. He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. At 9 a.m. Sunday, police say Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car last Wednesday, Oct. 20, died from his injuries. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the 64-year-old man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for harassing woman
ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday. Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago. While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old...
