Stratford man in custody after Bridgeport homicide: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Stratford man is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Atlantic Street around 4:15 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, identified...
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say
A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Detectives investigating police-involved shooting on Long Island
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Copiague and involved a Town of Babylon Park Ranger.
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
3 New Haven Men Wanted For Armed Carjacking Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Milford
Three Connecticut men have been charged in connection with two armed carjackings following a police pursuit. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers initiated a traffic stop for motor vehicle violations after it was determined the...
Long Island high school student arrested after punching another during lunch
The incident was captured on cellphone videos obtained by Eyewitness News.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
CT man arrested for assaulting 5 federal police officers who pulled him over
A 32-year-old Connecticut man was arrested Thursday for assaulting five federal police officers while they attempted to pull him over, authorities said.
Paterson Man, 38, Gunned Down
A 38-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed on a city street Saturday morning. Responding officers found him with a single gunshot wound outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
Suspect At Large After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram
A suspect is at large after the fatal overnight shooting of a woman on Long Island. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road. When officers arrived,...
Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
Police: Wanted Waterbury man hit 2 cruisers, 2 other cars while trying to escape
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Waterbury man who was wanted for alleged drug crimes, assault and violating a protective order drove into two police cruisers and two other vehicles while trying to escape from officers Thursday, according to authorities. Joseph Ferland was found at the scene after police received multiple complaints of shots being […]
Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing
2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday
A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Stamford
A man was nabbed with a large stash of fentanyl, as well as other drugs, after police received word he was dealing in the area. Anthony Mojica, age 34, of the Bronx, was arrested in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Stamford on the 200 block of Bedford Street.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
