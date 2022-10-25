ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

FOX 61

Stratford man in custody after Bridgeport homicide: Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Stratford man is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Atlantic Street around 4:15 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, identified...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
WATERBURY, CT
PIX11

Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
CORAM, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Man, 38, Gunned Down

A 38-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed on a city street Saturday morning. Responding officers found him with a single gunshot wound outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
COPIAGUE, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing

A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Stamford

A man was nabbed with a large stash of fentanyl, as well as other drugs, after police received word he was dealing in the area. Anthony Mojica, age 34, of the Bronx, was arrested in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Stamford on the 200 block of Bedford Street.
STAMFORD, CT

