Why is Yreka looking into the design, architecture of the community's buildings?

Historic building styles like Victorian and the sort of Western Frontier seen on Miner Street should be maintained and reinforced. It’s a way to give the community visual cohesion, said residents gathered Wednesday in the Yreka Community Center for a public workshop to discuss what directions urban design policies should take.
Alan Robert Burnett

Alan Robert Burnett, 75, of McCloud, California passed away October 12th, 2022 in Sacramento, California. He was born May 16th, 1947 in Hollywood, California to Raymonde Herment and Prentice Burnett. Alan grew up in the Los Angeles area, raised by his single mother Raymonde. After graduation, he served in the...
A Victorian Christmas in Jacksonville, Oregon – Brightens the Season – by Peggy Dover

DURING VICTORIAN TIMES, Christmas meant quality time and traditions shared with friends and family. Heavily influenced by England’s Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, we trimmed the Christmas tree together, prepared and feasted on goose or turkey and other goodies, sang carols around the piano, played parlor games, and exchanged gifts—no one was to be left out.
Margaret Ahlstrom

Margaret Ahlstrom age 102; born April 26, 1920 in Dewey, Oklahoma; Died October 13, 2022 in Redding, California. Margaret was the first and only daughter of Laurence and Pearl Long who, with her brother Broughton, emigrated from Oklahoma to California in 1925. Margaret started school in Susanville, but soon the family moved to Oroville where her parents established a successful olive oil mill. Margaret attended Oroville schools and graduated from Oroville High School in 1937.
Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28

On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
Gina Linae Hubbard

Gina Linae Hubbard passed on to a better place on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the age of 33 years old. She left behind an abundance of family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Sherry Hubbard, Grandparents, Louie and Judy Cottini, sister, Launi Hubbard, children, Harper and Easton Jaramillo, and their father, her fiance, Steve Jaramillo.
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain

On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
Medford Police end standoff with armed man after shots fired

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says a standoff suspect is in custody. Police negotiated with an armed man this afternoon at a warehouse near Brian Way and Lars Way about a mile west of Rogue Valley Mall, north of Rossanley Drive and North Ross Lane where both streets were closed by police.
Deadly officer-involved shooting case closed today as "justified"

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Josephine County Grand Jury says today a police officer's usage of force was justified during a Grants Pass confrontation. The force proved deadly from the officer-involved shooting September 19, 2022. Josephine County District Attorney Josh Eastman says today the Grand Jury was asked whether the...
UPDATE: Two missing hunters found near Prospect

PROSPECT — Update:. According to the Mail Tribune, Jackson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis confirmed the hunters have been found alive. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. The sheriff's office noted...
