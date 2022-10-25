ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
Jake Paul stays unbeaten, tops Silva in unanimous decision

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Paul's ferocious right-handed punch caught Anderson Silva flush in the face, sending the UFC legend staggering to the canvas on Saturday night. The YouTuber-turned-boxer may have taken an unorthodox path to the sport, but it's getting harder to deny that the 25-year-old has some legitimate skills in the ring.
Utah 124, Memphis 123

MEMPHIS (123) Aldama 4-8 2-3 10, Brooks 12-20 2-2 30, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Bane 11-23 7-8 32, Jones 10-15 0-2 23, Clarke 4-6 0-0 8, Roddy 4-5 0-0 10, Tillman 2-3 0-0 4, Chandler 2-4 0-0 4, Konchar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-88 11-15 123.
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109

PHILADELPHIA (114) Harris 4-6 2-2 13, Tucker 3-3 0-0 8, Embiid 9-15 6-9 25, Harden 2-13 11-11 15, Maxey 5-14 2-3 14, Niang 6-8 0-0 15, Harrell 2-5 1-2 5, Milton 2-4 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Melton 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-79 22-27 114.

