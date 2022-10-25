Commanders RBs Flex Versatility in Win vs. Packers

The Washington Commanders' running back room stepped up and made big plays in their win against the Green Bay Packers.

The Washington Commanders are still coming off of a high from their big win Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

While a lot of the spotlight was shined on backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who made his first start. A big reason why the team won came from the running backs on the roster.

"This is one of the things that we also gotta continue to be aware of is we threw the ball to Antonio [Gibson] four times and three of them were big catches," head coach Ron Rivera said. "One of them was for a touchdown. And the same thing for B-Rob [Brian Robinson Jr.]. We got the ball twice into his hands for catches as well. So being able to use those guys, as a one-two punch on first, second down, then you bring J.D. McKissic, again and you get the ball in his hands and he can be very dynamic as well."

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. emerged after the win over Chicago with his first-career touchdown and an impressive rushing total in his first full game as a starter.

Against Green Bay, he continued his strong play with 20 carries for 73 yards. But it was the added presence of Antonio Gibson that made Washington's backfield especially dangerous. It's a committee-like approach that coach Ron Rivera should continue to consider as the season progresses.

Gibson's pass-catching role proved valuable as well, as his nine-yard touchdown in the second quarter helped pull Washington out of 14-3 hole. He added an efficient 59 yards on 10 carries.

But it was Robinson who was the clear leader of the backfield, bruising Green Bay defenders and proving he's more than deserving of a continued RB1 role The one-two punch he and Gibson have proven capable of bringing could prove to be the identity of the Commanders moving forward.

When Robinson was named the "starting" running back in Week 6, many were surprised. However, the depth chart doesn't matter on Sundays. Robinson, Gibson and McKissic are all integral to the team's success, and it's exactly what the Commanders thought when drafting Robinson to pair with their two established backs.

"That along the lines of what we've always envisioned and we always felt if we could have those three complimentary backs, your one-two punch and then your guy that comes in and can handle the passing situations,” Rivera said.

And in order to continue their winning ways, the Commanders need all of their running backs to keep doing what they did on Sunday.

The Commanders are back in action Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts . Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

