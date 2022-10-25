Shrimp ceviche recipe from Coastal Seafoods

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 25, 2022 01:42

Coastal Seafoods shared this recipe for shrimp ceviche with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

If you're looking for a dish that's as easy as it is refreshing and satisfying, look no further than Shrimp Ceviche! You can use any of your favorite shrimp to make ceviche and if you want to make it extra quick, you can even use pre-cooked shrimp.

No matter what shrimp you use, make sure it's shrimp that comes from a sustainable source. Always look for wild caught shrimp that's been harvested using sustainable fishing methods or, if possible, farmed shrimp that's been certified sustainable by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

Shrimp Ceviche

Serves 2 as entree, 4 as an appetizer

INGREDIENTS:

1lb shrimp (sustainably sourced)

1/4 cup shallots, roughly chopped

1 red fresno chili, minced

1 avocado, cut into 1/4" cubes

2 tablespoons cilantro, roughly chopped

1/2 cup Yuzu Juice

1 tablespoon Aji Amarillo Paste

Juice of 1 lime

Salt

Optional additional veggies: cucumber, radish, bell peppers, etc.

DIRECTIONS: