ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Ruff Start Rescue's Halloween Paw-ty and Dog Costume Contest

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgL8X_0ilnk90z00

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 25, 2022 01:42

Ruff Start Rescue's Halloween Paw-ty & Dog Costume Contest is Saturday, Oct. 29 at Forgotten Star Brewing Co. in Fridley.

Click here for more information .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Blaine family gives back through creative haunted trail

BLAINE, Minn. -- If you're looking for frightening family fun this Halloween, consider heading to Blaine where the Frahm family has put together a haunted trail.Walking through the 1000-foot trail isn't for the faint of heart."I started when I was about five with my dad back in my hometown of Mora. I don't remember trick or treating, this is what we did. We had people come to us and we scared them, it was just fun," Jeff Frahm said.Jeff now lives in Blaine with his wife and four kids where they've carried on the tradition. Most of the creepy creations...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Little people, big parade: The festivities are on in America's Halloween Capitol

ANOKA, Minn. -- Hundreds of people from throughout the state lined five blocks of downtown Anoka's main street Friday. As per Halloween tradition, the kids were the star of the show. "This is what brings our community and our town together," said Anoka Halloween Ambassador Mallory Jones. "This is what we all share. It attracts so many people from around the state just because of how special it really is. It just feels like home."Elementary and middle school students and marching bands led the "Big Parade of Little People" parade through downtown. "It's just a fun way to celebrate Halloween...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Skittles, Starburst and other popular Halloween candies see price hikes

WACONIA, Minn. -- Halloween will be a little more expensive this year. Just like milk and eggs, candy prices have gone up since last year. For some brands, prices have actually increased more than 40%."I buy the bags that have the variety candy bars in them," shopper Jaime Wiemann said.When it comes to Halloween, homeowners know their reputation is on the line. No one wants to be known as the house that ran out of candy."I bought two bags of 75 pieces of candy because I figured 75 was not enough," Laura, another shopper, said.But this year, shoppers are experiencing sticker...
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old found unresponsive in pool at senior citizen center

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Police say a 70-year-old man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a senior citizen center Friday evening.Officers with the Northfield Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway at 5:49 p.m.Police say when they arrived, others at the scene were removing the man from the water. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.The senior center, FiftyNorth, closed Saturday after the incident, according to its website.The Rice County Sheriff's Office will assist NPD with the ongoing investigation.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Halloween hype grows across Minnesota

ANOKA, Minn. -- There will be no shortage of Halloween fun to have this weekend across Minnesota.Union Depot in St. Paul has been offering Ghost Tours."We're spooky. There's some ghosts at union depot in our history," said Maurina Rondeau, Marketing and Public Events Executive with Union Depot. "We actually currently have ghost tours going on through the first week in November. Union Depot's over 140 years old on this property. We burned down a few times so there is some…history there. And we're known to have a few different hauntings."This year, the depot is also trying something different."Union Depot's located...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Pair of #Top10WxDays set as Halloween approaches

MINNEAPOLIS -- The forecast is calling for more treats than tricks as mild conditions move in for the Halloween weekend.WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that more sunshine is expected Saturday with our highs into the mid 60s. It's enough to call it a #Top10WxDay. And the fall fun doesn't stop there."Fall days don't get much better than this," Augustyniak said. "Halloween still looks like one of the nicest in a generation."Sunday is also expected to be pleasant and dry.Then on Monday, which is Halloween, the gloom and doom are nowhere to be seen, and it will be another Top 10 Weather Day, staying dry and with highs again in the 60s.Beyond that, Augustyniak says we can look for potential record-breaking warm temperatures by Wednesday. (The current record for that day is 72, back in 1978.)A cooldown should reach us by next weekend, but it will still likely be far from "cold."For those with fond memories (or otherwise) of the Halloweens with bluster, drizzle and bone-chilling temps, this isn't looking like one of those years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police officer completes food delivery for driver

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn – It's not every day you see a uniformed officer making DoorDash runs.Friday morning, a DoorDash driver collided with a deer, which rendered his car undrivable. Eden Prairie Police Officer Steve Pantelis responded to the crash.After finding out the driver was in the process of completing a food delivery for DoorDash, officer Pantelis completed the delivery to a neighboring city.Officer Pantelis is a former member of the United States Marine Corps, and was welcomed to the Eden Prairie Police Department last June.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 hospitalized after fight at Brooklyn Park apartment building

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men are in the hospital after fighting each other in Brooklyn Park late Wednesday night.The city's police department said it happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments around 11:55 p.m.Investigators said one of the men was stabbed. The other was injured from being hit with something.It's not clear what led to the fight. Police said no one at the scene would talk about what happened.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Beautiful Sunday before #Top10WxDay on Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be another day of great weather, and there's a #Top10WxDay on tap for Halloween.Sunday will be quiet, with above average highs across the state and almost no wind. Expect the Twin Cities to reach about 63 degrees.Halloween on Monday will be even warmer, with a high of 65 in the metro. In fact, it's expected to be the second-warmest Halloween this century, behind 2000 when we hit 71 degrees on Oct. 31. The breeze will be back, but evening temperatures will be beautiful for trick-or-treaters. That's enough to declare it a Top 10 Weather Day."This Halloween forecast looks like one of the best in a generation," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Tuesday and stay there Wednesday, too.By next weekend, we'll cool back to the 50s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gun buyback event on Saturday expands services to help people start a new path

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a unique and rare chance to help stop gun violence. On Saturday, Oct. 29, anyone can turn over a firearm, no questions asked, and get paid for it.A gun buyback event is happening from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis.You can get a $150 gift card for any handguns turned in, and a $250 gift card for any automatic guns, assault rifles, or long guns.The purpose is to get more guns off the streets of the Twin Cities before that gun is used in a crime."You can turn in your weapon...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

U of M warns students of fireworks assault in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued a safety notification overnight after assaults occurred in Dinkytown.The university told students to be cautious.The alert came out at 1:51 a.m. Sunday and said the victims had been struck by fireworks.The crimes happened at 16th and University avenues southeast and 12th Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.The alert said that the suspects are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video shows large fire under Minneapolis bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large fire broke out overnight under the 10th Avenue bridge in Minneapolis.Traffic cameras with the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the flames.It's not yet clear how it started, what was on fire or whether anyone was injured in the blaze.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. officials collect leftover prescriptions to stave painkiller abuse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County deputies collected leftover prescriptions outside the Walgreens in Richfield Saturday afternoon as part of National Drug Take Back Day.Every year, 2 million Americans abuse painkillers for the first time. Many get those pills from a relative's or friend's medicine cabinet. If you have an unused prescription, Hennepin County has more than 30 drop boxes open year-round.Click here for a list of those drop-off locations.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD asks for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month.MPD says the incident happened around 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the intersection of 26th and Lyndale avenues.The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass with damage to the left front bumper.Authorities encourage anyone who sees this vehicle or knows its location to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man seriously injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is seriously injured after being shot Friday night in downtown Minneapolis, police say.Officers from the First Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. on the 800 block of Portland Avenue.Officers say found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and provided medical aid until he was transported to a hospital.MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy