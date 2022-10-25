ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

Riggs leads Morgantown girls to 4th consecutive Class AAA championship

ONA, W.Va. — A course-record shattering run to start the morning was followed by a school getting its first individual state champion. When it was over, a four-peat was claimed by both overall team champions in Class AAA. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs began the cool, sunny Saturday morning with an...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC Cross Country Championships return to Ona Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School will host the 2022 WVSSAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday. The Class AAA races will begin at 9 a.m. Class AA will follow at noon. Class AA will conclude the event, starting at 3 p.m. Full teams and individual entrants qualified through regional competitions on October 20.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Coastal Carolina at Marshall: What to watch for

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall seeks its first Sun Belt Conference home win Saturday night when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit Huntington for the Herd’s Homecoming game. Game time at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is 7 p.m. and the contest is being shown nationally by the NFL Network. Marshall...
CONWAY, SC
Metro News

Herd pulls away from Charleston to win exhibition, 92-66

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall got double-digit scoring efforts from two veterans and pulled away in the second half to defeat the University of Charleston, 92-66, in an exhibition game Friday night at Cam Henderson Center. Point guard Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd with 29 points along with six...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Marshall meets Charleston in first of two exhibitions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The wait is over for veteran Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, who gets to see his squad in action against another team this weekend. The Thundering Herd hosts the University of Charleston in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at Cam Henderson Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 10-28-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Friday morning edition of MetroNews This Morning includes a news update from Carrie Hodousek at the MetroNews anchor desk. We’ll set up the Friday night high school football schedule with Kyle Wiggs and Fred Persinger plus preview Saturday’s WVU and Marshall games. Hoppy...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

School safety takes center stage at conference in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — School administrators, law enforcement officers, mental health professionals and others were in Charleston Thursday to learn about ongoing efforts to increase safety in West Virginia’s schools. The 2022 West Virginia School Safety Conference, hosted by Mountain State ESC, was held at the Charleston Marriott Town...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

