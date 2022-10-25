Read full article on original website
Riggs leads Morgantown girls to 4th consecutive Class AAA championship
ONA, W.Va. — A course-record shattering run to start the morning was followed by a school getting its first individual state champion. When it was over, a four-peat was claimed by both overall team champions in Class AAA. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs began the cool, sunny Saturday morning with an...
Huntington hangs 70 on St. Albans
No. 1 Huntington hosted (0-8) St. Albans, and the back ups were in by the second half.
WVSSAC Cross Country Championships return to Ona Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School will host the 2022 WVSSAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday. The Class AAA races will begin at 9 a.m. Class AA will follow at noon. Class AA will conclude the event, starting at 3 p.m. Full teams and individual entrants qualified through regional competitions on October 20.
Coastal Carolina at Marshall: What to watch for
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall seeks its first Sun Belt Conference home win Saturday night when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit Huntington for the Herd’s Homecoming game. Game time at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is 7 p.m. and the contest is being shown nationally by the NFL Network. Marshall...
Herd pulls away from Charleston to win exhibition, 92-66
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall got double-digit scoring efforts from two veterans and pulled away in the second half to defeat the University of Charleston, 92-66, in an exhibition game Friday night at Cam Henderson Center. Point guard Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd with 29 points along with six...
Marshall meets Charleston in first of two exhibitions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The wait is over for veteran Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, who gets to see his squad in action against another team this weekend. The Thundering Herd hosts the University of Charleston in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at Cam Henderson Center.
MetroNews This Morning 10-28-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Friday morning edition of MetroNews This Morning includes a news update from Carrie Hodousek at the MetroNews anchor desk. We’ll set up the Friday night high school football schedule with Kyle Wiggs and Fred Persinger plus preview Saturday’s WVU and Marshall games. Hoppy...
School safety takes center stage at conference in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — School administrators, law enforcement officers, mental health professionals and others were in Charleston Thursday to learn about ongoing efforts to increase safety in West Virginia’s schools. The 2022 West Virginia School Safety Conference, hosted by Mountain State ESC, was held at the Charleston Marriott Town...
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
Parents say West Virginia school board takeover of Logan County Schools ‘not a surprise’
Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.
Herd preparing for significant challenge trying to slow Coastal Carolina offense
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One week after recording its first Sun Belt Conference victory, Marshall hopes to win at home in league play for the first time. The Thundering Herd plays host to Coastal Carolina for its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The contest will air on NFL Network.
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
