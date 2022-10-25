Read full article on original website
WATCH: Charles Woods TCU Postgame
CB Charles Woods spoke with media following the 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU.
Grading the Gamecocks: Missouri
CBS Sports predicts serious movement in AP Top 25 Poll following Week 9
Even with two top ten teams and four total teams from the top 25 on bye during Week 9, the weekend saw plenty of fun. There were three matchups between ranked teams over the weekend, and seven ranked teams ended up losing on Saturday. After all of the Week 9 action, CBS Sports predicts some significant movement for the new AP Top 25 Poll.
Mel Tucker releases statement regarding Michigan, Michigan State tunnel fight Saturday night
Mel Tucker has released a statement regarding the tunnel fight between his Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
