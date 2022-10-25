ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

After brands dump Kanye West, many people ask: What took so long?

Earlier this week Adidas ended its partnership with rapper and fashion designer Ye (who previously went by Kanye West). Its decision came around the same time that a flurry of other companies also cut ties with the artist — but weeks after Ye began making offensive remarks. Many wondered:...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Katy Perry explains her eye twitch moment as a 'party trick'

Katy Perry had been performing during her "Play Las Vegas" residency on Sunday evening, when her eye began to visibly twitch, much like a doll. She tried to fix it as her right eye remained open. Perry shared a video of the on stage moment on Instagram, writing alongside a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' sets emotional 'Wakanda Forever' tone

Rihanna's first solo new music in six years is out and tugging at heartstrings. "Lift Me Up" from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack was released Friday. The song is already a hit with her faithful fan base, known as Rihanna's Navy. The singer teased the release of the song...

Comments / 0

Community Policy