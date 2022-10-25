Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange
Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month.
Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star
A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Charges dropped against Harlem teen in fatal subway stabbing
Charges have been dropped against a Harlem teen in a fatal subway stabbing case that occurred last summer, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Man who made antisemitic comments, threatened to shoot teen in Queens sought
The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for threatening a man and making antisemitic comments in Queens, earlier this month, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Suspect Nabbed in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl at Brooklyn House Party
A suspect cops say fired the shot that killed a 17-year-old girl at a Brooklyn house party has been nabbed, a police source said Wednesday. Javone Duncan, 22, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon Wednesday. The source said Duncan fired a single shot into the chest...
2 found dead next to Medgar Evers College; police probing as murder-suicide
Two people were fatally shot this morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Brooklyn.
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Queens Girl in Vacant Brooklyn Apartment
A suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl inside a vacant apartment of a sprawling Brooklyn complex has been arrested, according to police. Javone Duncan, who lives in the borough, was arrested and charged Wednesday with murder and weapon possession for the slaying of...
Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
fox5ny.com
Subway crime: Man stabs subway rider who refused to argue with him
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man stabbed a subway rider in the back early Friday morning. According to authorities, at around 4:20 a.m. on October 28, the victim, a 58-year-old man was walking on a southbound A line platform at the 125th Street-St. Nicholas Avenue station in Harlem.
Police: Man killed in double shooting at Brooklyn restaurant
The NYPD says one man was fatally shot and another was injured at Miguel's West Indian Restaurant in Brooklyn.
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Man, 18, arrested after missing girl, 12, found 'unharmed' at his LI home: police
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl was found at his Long Island home Friday morning, police said.
Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Brooklyn restaurant shooting
A man was killed and another man was injured when two shooters opened fire in a Brownsville restaurant on Thursday morning, according to police.
Florham Park woman wanted for questioning in Newark shooting case
Police say they want to speak with Kisha Rose about a shooting that injured nine people on the 200 block of Clifton Place last June.
Man stabs commuter who ignored him when he tried to pick fight in subway
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a commuter in a Harlem subway station early Friday morning when the victim ignored his provocations, according to police.
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
One dead, another critical after shooting inside Brooklyn restaurant, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — One man died and another was critically injured in a shooting inside a Brooklyn restaurant Thursday morning, authorities said. The suspect opened fire inside the eatery, Miguel’s, at 2315 Strauss Street just before 9 a.m., police said. Eyon Johnson, 46, of Brooklyn, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries, police […]
Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
