ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is James Corden's Wife? All About Julia Carey

James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, have been together since 2009 James Corden has actor Dominic Cooper to thank for his decade-long marriage to wife Julia Carey. Cooper first introduced The Late Late Show host to Carey in 2009, and the couple wed three years later. Now, Corden and Carey are proud parents to three children: son Max and daughters Carey and Charlotte. Though Carey, whom Corden affectionately calls Jules, often accompanies her husband at red carpet events and even royal weddings, she doesn't speak publicly about her...
RadarOnline

Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban

More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ricky Gervais mocks James Corden being banned from New York restaurant

Ricky Gervais retweeted a post by a fan mocking James Corden after it emerged that he was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant.The Late Late Show presenter was accused of “abusive” behaviour to waiting staff at Balthazar in Manhattan by the restaurant’s owner, who has since retracted the ban after confirming that Corden had called him to apologise.Gervais retweeted a post by a Twitter user named Sue, which read: “James f***ing Corden #AfterLife @rickygervais Worst. Dinner party. Ever.”Sign up for our newsletters.
NEW YORK STATE
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
TMZ.com

Surveillance Footage Shows Brutal Attack On SNL's Chris Redd

SNL's Chris Redd was leveled by a single punch in front of about a dozen shocked onlookers outside the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and the SCARY attack was caught on video. Newly released surveillance footage from the club, obtained by NBC News, shows the exact moment an assailant threw a crushing blow to the face of the comedian, knocking Redd clear off his feet. You can see Chris writhing in pain after the punch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy