FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Mila Kunis Faces 'Boo's From 'Jimmy Kimmel' Audience Over Her Stance on N.Y.C. Pizza: 'That's Mean'
If you're looking for the best pizza in New York City, don't ask Mila Kunis for recommendations. As Luckiest Girl Alive star, 39, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she had a chilly exchange over her preferred pizza with the largely N.Y.C.-based audience of the talk show, which usually shoots in Los Angeles but taped in Brooklyn for a week.
Who Is James Corden's Wife? All About Julia Carey
James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, have been together since 2009 James Corden has actor Dominic Cooper to thank for his decade-long marriage to wife Julia Carey. Cooper first introduced The Late Late Show host to Carey in 2009, and the couple wed three years later. Now, Corden and Carey are proud parents to three children: son Max and daughters Carey and Charlotte. Though Carey, whom Corden affectionately calls Jules, often accompanies her husband at red carpet events and even royal weddings, she doesn't speak publicly about her...
James Corden banned, Madonna turned away and saucy rules: What to know about Keith McNally
Restaurateur Keith McNally made headlines after he banned James Corden from his Manhattan restaurant Monday. He is known for refusing to give celebrity customers special treatment.
Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban
More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
Ricky Gervais mocks James Corden being banned from New York restaurant
Ricky Gervais retweeted a post by a fan mocking James Corden after it emerged that he was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant.The Late Late Show presenter was accused of “abusive” behaviour to waiting staff at Balthazar in Manhattan by the restaurant’s owner, who has since retracted the ban after confirming that Corden had called him to apologise.Gervais retweeted a post by a Twitter user named Sue, which read: “James f***ing Corden #AfterLife @rickygervais Worst. Dinner party. Ever.”Sign up for our newsletters.
The View’s Joy Behar rolls eyes at producer after he scolds her over ‘inappropriate’ comment forcing them to go to break
JOY Behar has scoffed at a show producer after he scolded her for making harsh comments and for failing to go to a commercial break. The View star recently returned from a long hiatus as she celebrated her 80th birthday. During Thursday morning's episode, both Joy and Whoopi, 66, had...
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
People think I’m lying about being midsize until I turn to the side but I don’t care
THE only perception of yourself that matters is your own, but that won't stop others from making comparisons or spreading their judgment. One midsize style queen revealed her disregard for the trollers who claim she's lying about her size. A body confidence enthusiast isn't letting the haters get her down.
NME
Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”
Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
TMZ.com
Surveillance Footage Shows Brutal Attack On SNL's Chris Redd
SNL's Chris Redd was leveled by a single punch in front of about a dozen shocked onlookers outside the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and the SCARY attack was caught on video. Newly released surveillance footage from the club, obtained by NBC News, shows the exact moment an assailant threw a crushing blow to the face of the comedian, knocking Redd clear off his feet. You can see Chris writhing in pain after the punch.
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
I didn’t realise I’d given my daughter rude initials until she was a month old – then it was too late to change it
THEY thought they'd picked out a gorgeous name for their baby girl. But when she was a month old, Scarlett and her husband realised the moniker had left their daughter Amalie with some very inappropriate initials. "When mummy and daddy give you the initials ABJ without even thinking what that...
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak laughs at contestant after he revealed his guitars were ‘stolen’ in cringe moment
WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak has not had the best reaction to a player's sad story about his stolen instruments. The awkward exchange occurred as Pat was learning a bit of background on each contestant. When it got to contestant Jesse, he shared: "... I'm a musician. I compose...
