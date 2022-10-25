Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
BBC
Man, 19, charged with raping woman in Newark
A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre just after midnight on Saturday.
BBC
Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it
A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman to be sentenced on TV for murder
A self-styled healer will be the first murderer to be sentenced in England and Wales on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon. Jemma Mitchell, 38, faces life behind bars for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at the older woman's home...
BBC
Liam Christie murder: Victim executed in his sleep, court told
Liam Christie was the victim of "a brutal execution" while he was asleep in bed, a court has heard. Jonathan Patterson, from Whinburn Close in Antrim, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court by videolink. He is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition...
BBC
Three men plead guilty after police find Southampton cannabis factory
Three men have pleaded guilty to drug production after police found thousands of cannabis plants in a warehouse. Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 35, and Selami Lugja, 31, all from Southampton, admitted producing a controlled drug of Class B on Monday. They were arrested on Friday when police made enquiries...
BBC
Man arrested after girl, 14, fatally struck by car
A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra left the road and hit two 14-year-old girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday. One...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest in murder probe
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, as a gunman chased another man into her home. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, has been charged with her murder and will...
BBC
Freda Walker murder: Man jailed for torturing and killing woman, 86
A man who tied up, gagged and beat an 86-year-old woman to death has been given a life sentence for her murder. Vasile Culea killed Freda Walker after entering her home in Derbyshire to steal thousands of pounds her husband had taken out for home improvements. Culea also tied up,...
BBC
Sheffield man who broke baby's arm jailed after appeal
A man who was given a two-year suspended sentence for breaking a baby's arm and ribs has been jailed after his sentence was deemed "unduly lenient". Andrew Newton, 27, avoided jail after pleading guilty to child cruelty at Sheffield Crown Court in August. The sentence was referred to the Court...
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC
Leah Croucher's family say hope is extinguished after body found
Leah Croucher's family said their hopes were "brutally extinguished in the cruellest and harshest of ways" after her body was found earlier this month. Ms Croucher's remains were discovered in an empty house in Milton Keynes after she went missing aged 19 in 2019. Police have named sex offender Neil...
BBC
Stockport nursery baby death: Third person arrested
A third person has been arrested following the death of a baby who suffered a "medical episode" at a nursery in May. The eight-month-old girl, who was at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, was taken to hospital where she later died. Two people were arrested on suspicion...
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk attacker guilty of murder 21 years after he set her alight
A man has been convicted of murdering his ex-partner who died 21 years after he set her alight, inspired by a scene from the film Reservoir Dogs. Jacqueline Kirk was left severely disfigured from the attack by Steven Craig in Weston-super-Mare in 1998. Craig, 58, was found guilty of grievous...
BBC
Ilford triple shooting: Two men shot dead named by police
Two men who were shot dead in what police described as "an unspeakable act of extreme violence" have been named. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, were killed in Henley Road, Ilford, just after midnight on Tuesday morning. A third man, who was also shot at the...
BBC
Police want help to identify man found in Weymouth
An appeal has been launched by police trying to identify a man who has been unable to tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about...
BBC
Beragh: Man, 21, dies in crash between car and tractor
A man who died after a car and a tractor collided on the A5 near Beragh in County Tyrone was John Rafferty. The crash happened at around 19:55 BST on Thursday on the Curr Road between Ballygawley and Omagh,. The 21-year-old was a GAA player who represented County Tyrone at...
Comments / 0