ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Ryan Tannehill 'progressing' through ankle injury

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdWGI_0ilnhiaq00

Tennessee Titans fans held their collective breath late in the fourth quarter of the Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts when quarterback Ryan Tannehill was shaken up by an ankle injury.

The injury forced Tannehill to exit for one snap, which led to rookie signal-caller Malik Willis being inserted into the game for a handoff. Thankfully, Tannehill was able to return, but he was significantly hobbled.

“I kind of got rolled up from the back,” Tannehill said. “It was through the pass and was there in the pocket and somebody fell into me from the back and kind of got my knee.”

Following the game, Tannehill was sporting a walking boot, which made us fear the worst. However, as he explained, it was more to alleviate the pressure of walking on his injury than anything else.

“Yeah, just to give it a little time to heal up, take some pressure off while getting out of the stadium, getting home and all that type of stuff,” he explained when asked about his new foot gear.

When it comes to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, media members are more likely to get an attitude than an injury update, but he actually provided some semblance of one on Monday, saying Tannehill is “progressing.”

“Good,” Vrabel said when asked of Tannehill’s status. “[He’s] progressing. A lot of guys, day after the game, are in there getting treatment. We’ll continue to evaluate all of those guys and see where we are on Wednesday.”

The injury-riddled Titans are already struggling on offense, so losing their starting quarterback is not something this team can afford.

However, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a bit intrigued at the idea of seeing Willis out there for a game while Tannehill heals up. That would certainly add a little extra juice to Week 8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster shakeup sends 3 to IR, add 5 vs Bears in Week 8

It was all good just a week ago. Entering this point in time in Week 7, the conversation in this space was about the Cowboys getting themselves healthy heading into the middle of the season. The most important cog, quarterback Dak Prescott was returning and the team’s injury report was thinning out. Now? Dallas has to once again shake up their roster to get themselves prepared for the next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears get back to work this weekend on a short week following their dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. They’re back on the road, this time heading down to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and hopefully start a winning streak for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame fans fed up with Drew Pyne vent on Twitter

You have to feel bad for Drew Pyne. He became an accidental starting quarterback for Notre Dame after Tyler Buchner went down with a season-ending injury during the Irish’s second game. To his credit, he has handled this situation about as well as he possibly can. However, none of that matters to a loud part of the Irish fan base that has seen more of Pyne than it cares to any longer.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears more toxic but Cowboys should have antidote in Week 8 battle

The Dallas Cowboys picked up their fifth win of the season against the Detroit Lions last weekend and now will face another NFC North opponent, the Chicago Bears, in Week 8 at home. With franchise quarterback Dak Prescott returning to action from a thumb injury that forced him to miss the previous five weeks, the Cowboys handed the Lions a 24-6 loss. The defense once again came to the rescue wreaking havoc on the Lions offense as they forced five takeaways and accrued five sacks.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football: Offense struggles with dropped passes in Big Ten loss at Minnesota

Gavin Wimsatt’s first Big Ten start wasn’t the smoothest of debuts as the Rutgers quarterback twice turned the ball over. The recently turned 19-year-old, however, wasn’t helped much by his wide receivers. To that point, there were a handful of passes thrown by Wimsatt in Saturday’s game that were catchable but the wide receivers simply didn’t make the plays. On Saturday, Wimsatt finished the game 6-of-17 for 68 yards. He had an interception and a fumble in Rutgers’ 31-0 loss at Minnesota. Rutgers is now 4-4 (1-4 Big Ten) on the season. Following the game, head coach Greg Schiano said that he understands that...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots have reportedly received trade calls for top offensive weapon

The New England Patriots have received calls on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ahead of the November 1 trade deadline, per NBC Sports Boston’s Phil A. Perry. Myers has been a key weapon for the Patriots during his four seasons in the league. He has caught 194 passes for 2,309 yards and four touchdowns over the course of his career. He currently leads the Patriots in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How have Chiefs rookies performed up to 2022 bye week?

The Kansas City Chiefs have seen 10 draft picks and 11 total rookies on the 53-man roster through the first seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Their rookie class has provided some major contributions to the success they’ve seen, with seven of them starting games for the team. Should the rookies to continue to play at a high level in the second half of the season, this group could prove to be one of Brett Veach’s best draft classes yet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy