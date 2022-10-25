Titans' Ryan Tannehill 'progressing' through ankle injury

Tennessee Titans fans held their collective breath late in the fourth quarter of the Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts when quarterback Ryan Tannehill was shaken up by an ankle injury.

The injury forced Tannehill to exit for one snap, which led to rookie signal-caller Malik Willis being inserted into the game for a handoff. Thankfully, Tannehill was able to return, but he was significantly hobbled.

“I kind of got rolled up from the back,” Tannehill said. “It was through the pass and was there in the pocket and somebody fell into me from the back and kind of got my knee.”

Following the game, Tannehill was sporting a walking boot, which made us fear the worst. However, as he explained, it was more to alleviate the pressure of walking on his injury than anything else.

“Yeah, just to give it a little time to heal up, take some pressure off while getting out of the stadium, getting home and all that type of stuff,” he explained when asked about his new foot gear.

When it comes to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, media members are more likely to get an attitude than an injury update, but he actually provided some semblance of one on Monday, saying Tannehill is “progressing.”

“Good,” Vrabel said when asked of Tannehill’s status. “[He’s] progressing. A lot of guys, day after the game, are in there getting treatment. We’ll continue to evaluate all of those guys and see where we are on Wednesday.”

The injury-riddled Titans are already struggling on offense, so losing their starting quarterback is not something this team can afford.

However, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a bit intrigued at the idea of seeing Willis out there for a game while Tannehill heals up. That would certainly add a little extra juice to Week 8.