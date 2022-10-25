ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident

A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history

PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle

ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard

Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
LUMBERTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us to Rao's Bakery to have a look at some Halloween sweet available this weekend. As well as some Astros specialty desserts in celebration of The World Series.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program

PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: Teens confess to burglarizing China Elementary

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers, both 17, have confessed to burglarizing China Elementary School. On Monday, October 24, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to China Elementary about a burglary that occurred during the weekend. School faculty noticed open doors, missing items, and some minor damage to parts of the building.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Southeast Texans casting ballots during early voting

BEAUMONT — The Nov. 8 election is less than two weeks away, and Southeast Texans are casting their ballots during early voting. In Jefferson County, you can vote early Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting continues on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Veterans, families and friends visit The Wall that Heals searching for names of loved ones

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Mya Caleb reports on The Wall that Heals currently visiting White Memorial Park. Friends and families visit the wall looking for the names of lost loved ones. Veterans often come to the wall looking for names of individuals who they served with in the military. No matter the reason for visiting The Wall that Heals, it is sure to be an emotional experience.
fox4beaumont.com

Warren ISD issues statement about racial insult posts allegedly made by students

WARREN — The Warren ISD athletic director has issued a public statement saying he's "embarrassed, disappointed, and disgusted" by social media posts allegedly made by Warren students, containing racial insults toward students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. The school district has also released a statement confirming it's investigating the posts.
WARREN, TX

