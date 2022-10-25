Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident
A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
12newsnow.com
Driver killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, 2 other vehicles on IH-10 at Laurel in Beaumont
Crews clean up following a fatal wreck on Interstate 10 at Laurel St. Monday morning in Beaumont. This view is look south.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont middle school student went missing from school and later found
BEAUMONT — A mother is looking to Beaumont ISD for answers after her 12-year-old daughter left campus and went missing Wednesday afternoon. A teacher didn't know she was gone until two hours later. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the mother's concerns and the district's response.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history
PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
fox4beaumont.com
Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
fox4beaumont.com
Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard
Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont research center conducting clinical trials for possible future prescription drugs
BEAUMONT — A research center in Southeast Texas is performing pharmaceutical clinical trials that could led to prescription drugs that one day may make it to market. Gadolin Research Center in Beaumont conducts clinical trials on what may become some of tomorrow's prescription drugs. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack has...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us to Rao's Bakery to have a look at some Halloween sweet available this weekend. As well as some Astros specialty desserts in celebration of The World Series.
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program
PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
fox4beaumont.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: Teens confess to burglarizing China Elementary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers, both 17, have confessed to burglarizing China Elementary School. On Monday, October 24, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to China Elementary about a burglary that occurred during the weekend. School faculty noticed open doors, missing items, and some minor damage to parts of the building.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans casting ballots during early voting
BEAUMONT — The Nov. 8 election is less than two weeks away, and Southeast Texans are casting their ballots during early voting. In Jefferson County, you can vote early Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting continues on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show previews St. Anne's 44th Annual Halloween Carnival
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the St. Anne's Halloween Carnival for the 44th year. The carnival will be located on the grounds at 375 N 11th Street in Beaumont, starting October 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events will be happening, featuring fun games, a...
fox4beaumont.com
Jefferson County grand jury indicts Nederland woman accused of abusing two children
A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Nederland woman accused of beating two children. In August, Samantha Owen, 41, faces charges of injury to a child. Investigators say she beat two boys at her home in Nederland. KFDM/Fox 4's obtained court documents filled with details about the alleged beatings.
fox4beaumont.com
Chambers County receives replica of Vietnam Veteran Memorial for public to view
CHAMBERS COUNTY — A replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial has arrived in Chambers County. The Wall That Heals monument gives veterans, their loved ones, and the general public an opportunity to view the engraved names of all the fallen soldiers and to learn more about the Vietnam war.
fox4beaumont.com
The Wall That Heals coming to White Memorial Park October 27 through 30
TEXAS — The Wall That Heals will be coming to White Memorial Park in Chambers County, Texas October 27 through 30. This traveling 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial features the engraved names of the nearly 58,000 American service members who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
fox4beaumont.com
Veterans, families and friends visit The Wall that Heals searching for names of loved ones
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Mya Caleb reports on The Wall that Heals currently visiting White Memorial Park. Friends and families visit the wall looking for the names of lost loved ones. Veterans often come to the wall looking for names of individuals who they served with in the military. No matter the reason for visiting The Wall that Heals, it is sure to be an emotional experience.
fox4beaumont.com
Warren ISD issues statement about racial insult posts allegedly made by students
WARREN — The Warren ISD athletic director has issued a public statement saying he's "embarrassed, disappointed, and disgusted" by social media posts allegedly made by Warren students, containing racial insults toward students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. The school district has also released a statement confirming it's investigating the posts.
