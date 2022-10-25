Read full article on original website
Robert (Bob) F. Gill
Robert (Bob) F. Gill, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26th at Forbes Hospital after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy. He was born Jan. 11, 1944 in New Brighton, PA, son of the late Raymond Craver Gill and Mary Louise McClafferty. He is survived by his...
Thomas F. “Tucker” Myers
Thomas F. “Tucker” Myers, 93, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Friday Oct. 28, 2022 at Southwoods in Titusville. Born March 5, 1929 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond & Margaret Savage Myers. Tucker was a graduate of St. Joseph High...
Cathy Elaine Haas
Cathy Elaine Haas, 79, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1943, to the late Robert Henry and Ruth Helen (Kurtz) Brewer in Brackenridge, PA. Cathy graduated from Har-Brack High School with the class of 1961. She went on to attend...
Alvin Glenn Roddy
Alvin Glenn Roddy, 95, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born September 28, 1927, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Norman D. and Twila B. Rutherford Roddy. Mr....
Sandra M. Hovis
Sandra M. Hovis, 72, a resident of 219 Rocca Way, Franklin died peacefully at 1:40 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health. She was born May 8, 1950 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Benjamin and Irene Baker Haylett.
Michael R. McSparren
Michael R. McSparren, 61, of Oil City, died unexpectedly at UPMC Hamot in Erie due to an accident on the evening of October 27, 2022. Born September 22, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late William B. and Mary Ann Cochran McSparren. Mike was a Cranberry...
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Holly Cole Joe
Holly Cole Joe served our country in the United States Navy. Hometown: Oil City, Pa., and New Bethlehem, Pa. Holly served her country for five years in the United States Navy from 2008 to 2013, earning numerous medals and awards for integrity, honor, and service. She also served the community...
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Nancy J. Gomola
Nancy J. Gomola, 83, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022 at Oakwood Height sin Oil City after an extended illness. Born Feb. 3, 1939, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. Hughey & Jane E. Dempsey Hughey. Nancy was a...
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
Linda Joann White
Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness. Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski. Linda worked at Kmart as...
Kathleen R. Adams
Kathleen R. Adams, 66, of Oil City, passed on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 26, 1955 to James R. and Shirley (Dahlin) Cherry. Her father, James precedes her in death. Kathleen attended Rocky Grove High School. She was later...
Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree
(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
Grant money is moving several Mercer County projects along
Money is necessary to move projects. Four in Mercer County have received state funding, and it will help them take big steps forward.
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Tonight – A slight chance of showers after...
Robert D. Huff
Robert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Born Oct. 3, 1946 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Clinton & Verna Bartley Huff. Robert was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High...
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
