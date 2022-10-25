Chevron blew past analysts' estimates with the second-highest earnings in its history, accelerating a prolific profit haul for the world's biggest oil explorers. Third-quarter earnings of $5.56 per share surpassed the median $4.94 forecast among analysts in the Bloomberg Consensus. Net income was $11.2 billion, down slightly from the all-time high of more than $12 billion in the prior three months, according to a company statement on Friday.

1 DAY AGO