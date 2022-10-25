ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
Run the Jewels Announce New RTJ4 Remix Album, Share Song: Listen

Run the Jewels are releasing a new RTJ4 remix album. The full-length, RTJ Cu4tro, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 (via Jewel Runners/BMG). Below, check out a new version of “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve” and featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, below.
Neil Gaiman Announces New Album, Shares Songs With FourPlay String Quartet: Listen

Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch

Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years

Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
Listen to CEO Trayle’s “Song Cry”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Last time CEO Trayle was on From the Block, the live performance series putting out clips on YouTube at a breakneck pace, he told vivid and cold anecdotes. On his latest appearance, his writing is instead extremely insular and reflective. “Bothered that I’m doing well, you ain’t got shit to do with that/Four years I ain’t picked up no scale, and I don’t plan on goin’ back,” he raps, over the swirling vocal sample from “Song Cry.” There’s a casualness to his flows that will bring to mind everyone from Keef to Gucci to Dipset at their most sentimental. He’s firmly on his own wave, though, especially in the middle section of this track when the drums fade away and it sounds like he’s having a conversation with himself. I’m already anticipating his next appearance. Who knows where it will go?
Harry Styles Shares New “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Video: Watch

Harry Styles has shared a video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” the opening track of this year’s Harry’s House. Directed by Aube Perrie in Brooklyn, the clip imagines Styles as a half-human, half-squid creature who finds himself the “Catch of the Day” at the fictional sushi restaurant Gill’s Lounge. Watch the video below.
Matthew Herbert and Barbara Panther Release New Album as Muramuke: Listen

Matthew Herbert and his longtime collaborator Barbara Panther have formed a project called Muramuke and released a self-titled album. The name is taken from a term meaning “good night” in Barbara Panther’s native Rwanda, according to a press release. They made the record in lockdown, through back-and-forth exchanges between Herbert in England and Barbara in Germany. Check out the album below, along with the cover art by the contemporary visual artist Rithika Pandey.
Show Me the Body Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Show Me the Body have announced a string of North American tour dates in support of their forthcoming LP Trouble the Water. Check out the full list of dates below. The band kicks off the North American run in Philadelphia on February 9, wrapping up with a hometown show in New York on March 24. Scowl, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TrippJones will provide support at various dates.
Pulp Reunite for First Shows in 11 Years

Pulp will return to the stage next year for the first time since their 2011-12 reunion dates. Jarvis Cocker and the band (minus bassist Steve Mackey) will play a string of festival, arena, and stadium shows around the United Kingdom and Ireland. Check out the dates below. In a press...
Watch Water From Your Eyes Implore John Wilson to Direct Their New Music Video

Water From Your Eyes—the Brooklyn electro-pop duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos—have had an eventful couple of years. In 2019, they issued their eight-song record Somebody Else’s Song, followed by their Wharf Cat debut, Structure, last summer. But they are hungry for more. Tasked with finding a director for their upcoming music video, Brown and Amos have set out on a seemingly impossible quest: to get John Wilson to helm their next shoot.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Show Me the Body, Westside Gunn, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Show Me the Body, Westside Gunn, Junior Boys, Anja Lauvdal, Molly Joyce, Babehoven, Sobs, Worm, and Bandmanrill. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Watch Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s New “Mantra” Video

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are closing out the year with a gauzy video for Topical Dancer track “Mantra.” Check it out below. In a press release about the song, Adigéry and Pupul said, “Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with ‘Mantra.’”
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Malign Hex

Chicago’s Meat Wave is punk directness personified—in the slab-heavy weight of their name, the often two-syllable punch of their choruses (“Work force/Join now/Toll-free/Call now!”), and the clear line connecting them to post-hardcore heroes Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes. In an awed 2018 essay for Talkhouse, Meat Wave frontman Chris Sutter describes Hot Snakes’ Jericho Sirens in high-octane language—“flesh-searing,” “steel-melting.” Then Sutter says something interesting: He’d like to hear their music “played by an orchestra.” If it seems odd to compare a concerto to face-melting post-hardcore, then Meat Wave’s latest LP, Malign Hex, makes his meaning clear. The music is beautifully savage and hard-hitting, but within it lies a neurotic self-confinement—each song a vessel for repetitive structures that sprawl as far as it takes to make the point. The black-hole punk of Malign Hex tunnels into itself, so wide and claustrophobic that it leaves you disoriented.
Up the Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition)

The Libertines were one of the most divisive bands of their generation. For some the murky London four-piece was the guitar group of the early 2000s; for others, a shambling imitation of the Strokes whose guttersnipe rock demonstrated how far British guitar music had fallen post Britpop. The Libertines never exactly shied away from the Strokes comparisons, deliberately styling themselves on New York’s finest in an early bid for attention. But a couple of important differences separated the two bands. Most obviously, the Libertines were steeped in the Anglophile tradition of the Jam and the Smiths to the Strokes’ New York punk-isms; just as importantly, the Libertines knew how to jam, letting their musical hair hang loose in a way the Strokes never did.
