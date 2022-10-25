Read full article on original website
William 2bond1
4d ago
what reason do they have for keeping him in office. obviously he is a failure at his job. I thought the reason for a DA was to put criminals in jail. 🤔
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Related
PA Media Group endorses candidates for top offices in the Nov. 8 elections | PennLive Editorial
This Editorial Board today endorses candidates for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Congress who, first and foremost, value a stable democracy. Each has a solid record of responsible public service. Each has expressed a commitment to strengthen gun laws to protect our communities, protect the reproductive rights of women, advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, and heal the racial and ethnic tensions that still plague our commonwealth and our nation.
Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
Obama stumps for Michigan governor, importance of elections: ‘Tuning out is not an option’
DETROIT — Thousands of people crowded into the Detroit Renaissance High School gymnasium Saturday to hear former President Barack Obama and other Democratic politicians speak at a rally to encourage Michigan voters to get out and vote on Election Day. Obama spoke last, after a dozen other Democratic politicians...
The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion
This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Fetterman has small lead over Oz; GOP voters dissatisfied with candidates: F&M poll
A new poll shows John Fetterman with a 4-point advantage over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the U.S. Senate race, as Josh Shapiro enjoys a comfortable 22-point lead over Doug Mastriano in the governor’s race. Franklin & Marshall College’s October poll has Fetterman, the Democratic nominee, leading Republican Oz, 49%...
WATCH LIVE: John Fetterman holds rally in Pittsburgh day after debate
Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) is holding a "get out the vote" event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to rally voters ahead of the midterm elections in November.
Inspector cites regulatory gaps in New York limo crash that killed 20
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people, according to a state watchdog. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal...
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained
Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
Pa. school board member’s social media post uses slur for people with special needs
Norwin’s top administrator Friday pushed back against a school director’s social media posts this week that used a meme of a Halloween costume titled “(expletive) Retard” and signed the post with “Reeee..,” a sound that some autistic persons sometimes make when overstimulated. Superintendent Jeff...
Massive Powerball $825 million jackpot (10/29/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing. So tonight, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more and the jackpot is massive! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Pa. man charged during Proud Boys protest at Penn State
An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after police say he engaged in disorderly conduct during a protest on Penn State University’s campus, according to a story from WJAC. Citing a criminal complaint, the news station said that Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a...
Washington Examiner
Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
Superstorm Sandy ‘slammed’ and ‘smashed’ the East Coast 10 years ago
When Superstorm Sandy made landfall along the East Coast on Oct. 29, 2012, it had been downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. But, the terminology was technical. The reality was Sandy slammed the East Coast with wind, rain and record-setting storm surge that inundated towns from Florida to Maine with New Jersey and New York being the hardest hit.
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1