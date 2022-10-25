-Just in time for Halloween, Atlanta-based agency Chemistry has launched a social media effort on its channels that invites clients and prospects to “Scare Us!” Chemistry is asking for clients to share their most gruesome business problem. In return, Chemistry promises to bring some creative solutions. “No Tricks. Our Treat this time. DM us by 10/31 with whatever’s giving you nightmares and we’ll let you know if it’s terrifying enough for us to take a stab,” said the agency.

