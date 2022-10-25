Read full article on original website
High Five! TK Maxx Shopper Celebrated in Style in Its Christmas Campaign
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. With consumers feeling the pinch ahead of another Christmas shopping period where money is tight, off-price apparel and homeware retailer TK Maxx wants shoppers to feel confident in their fashion buys telling them to “Nail Christmas for Less.”
Virgin Group Defends Its Trademark Against Potential Heineken Brand Launch
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Virgin Group is trying to defend its brand against international brewer Heineken’s attempt to invalidate its trademark of the “Virgin” name ahead of the release of non-alcoholic beer Desperados Virgin in the U.K.
How Amazon's Clean Room Is Becoming a Formidable Cookie Challenger
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Amazon’s services are so popular it doesn’t need to track users across the internet to provide utility to marketers; the Amazon proto-internet has...
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: DNA, Marcel, RP3 Agency & More
Agencies are going strong with roster switch-ups on their marketing, leadership and creative teams as they continue to drive impact in Q4. 72andSunny hired JT Pierce as its new managing director in New York. Coming from his previous role at DoorDash, he will now lead the performance and growth of 72andSunny NYC, working to improve creative output and increase client impact.
Friday Stir
-Just in time for Halloween, Atlanta-based agency Chemistry has launched a social media effort on its channels that invites clients and prospects to “Scare Us!” Chemistry is asking for clients to share their most gruesome business problem. In return, Chemistry promises to bring some creative solutions. “No Tricks. Our Treat this time. DM us by 10/31 with whatever’s giving you nightmares and we’ll let you know if it’s terrifying enough for us to take a stab,” said the agency.
