The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start, especially on the bench, where just about every player is struggling. Part of this is because the Pistons haven’t had their full bench unit yet, as Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III have yet to play. Their return should give this group a boost of scoring, which will be a welcome addition to a bench that has been struggling.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO