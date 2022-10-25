Read full article on original website
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Detroit Pistons: The argument for moving Saddiq Bey to the bench
The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start, especially on the bench, where just about every player is struggling. Part of this is because the Pistons haven’t had their full bench unit yet, as Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III have yet to play. Their return should give this group a boost of scoring, which will be a welcome addition to a bench that has been struggling.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Warriors odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 30
The Detroit Pistons are coming off two straight losses to the Atlanta Hawks and sit at just 1-5 as they welcome the Golden State Warriors to Little Caesar’s Tonight. Sadly, Detroit hasn’t even gotten to the tough part of their early schedule, which starts tonight against the defending champs, so expect things to get worse before they get better.
Halfhearted Miami Heat give winless Kings first taste of victory, 113-119
The Miami Heat are a ball club that wins on hard work, hustle, effort, and all the other intangible stuff that you can’t teach and that they preach all the time. They win that way when they have a talented roster, such as the Big 3 Era, or when they have a roster that features Dion Waiters as one of your best players.
Pac-12 refs admitted 'they messed it up.' Four takeaways from USC's win at Arizona
USC coach Lincoln Riley weighs in on an officiating controversy, new receivers thriving and more takeaways from the Trojans' win at Arizona.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade while they’re currently hot
The Chicago Blackhawks finally lost a game after winning four in a row. This looks like a team that can become one of the worst in the league based on their roster. They got off to a good start and that was fun but they might come back down to earth very soon.
3 Philadelphia Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 2 loss in Houston
The Houston Astros bounced back from a tough loss in Game 1, using an early surge to grab an eventual 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and even up the 2022 World Series. Houston scored three runs in the first inning on Saturday night, then made sure that the Philadelphia Phillies did not make a comeback as they did the night before to take Game 1.
