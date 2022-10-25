Read full article on original website
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson’s horrid season gets brutally honest assessment from Broncos CEO
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in the off-season, many fans expected this team to be good, at the very least. After all, Wilson was still pretty good in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of people expected the QB to elevate this Denver team to be competitive every single game.
Bradley Chubb trade rumors slapped with reality check from Broncos’ George Paton
The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 season has allowed for some of their top players to become potential trade targets across the league. One player who has been drawing quite a lot of attention recently is star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is set for free agency after the season.
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade
Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills
After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Conner’s shocking downgrade leaves Eno Benjamin fantasy owners smiling
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was not spotted at practice Friday after participating earlier in the week. Conner has been dealing with a rib injury that has cost him the two games. But any downgrade at practice during the week is never a good sign for their ability come Sunday.
Buccaneers news: Tom Brady hits rock bottom he’s never felt in 23-year career
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a freefall. They failed to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at home, 27-22, thus putting Tampa Bay two games under .500. This is the first time ever in the NFL career of Brady that his team has gotten below that winning threshold.
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.
RUMOR: Rival GM gives Eagles fans hope with intriguing Alvin Kamara trade take
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team in the league right now, as they boast a 6-0 record heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the trade deadline nearing, and the Eagles already having added Robert Quinn in a trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s fair to wonder how aggressive Philadelphia is going to be in adding to their team.
Geno Smith will be relieved with Tyler Lockett injury update amid DK Metcalf status
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks may have a key playmaker on the field on Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. During Wednesday’s practice, Lockett was limited due to a hamstring. This led many to doubt if he would be prepared for Sunday when the Seahawks take on the New York Giants.
RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion?
The Los Angeles Rams slow start to the 2022 season has made it clear that if they want to be Super Bowl contenders again this season, they are going to need to bring in some reinforcements at the trade deadline. A name who has emerged as a potential trade target for Los Angeles is Houston […] The post RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. Harrison was a standout performer in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. As has been the case throughout this season, Harrison built quality chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he hauled in 10 […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raheem Mostert surprising mid-week downgrade should raise fantasy owners eyebrows
The Miami Dolphins backfield has been led by an unlikely option. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert has undergone a career resurgence and has become the Dolphins RB1. Mostert rose to prominence during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. At times, he has the leading force in their backfield. Just...
