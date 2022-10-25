ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade

Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills

After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.
RUMOR: Rival GM gives Eagles fans hope with intriguing Alvin Kamara trade take

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team in the league right now, as they boast a 6-0 record heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the trade deadline nearing, and the Eagles already having added Robert Quinn in a trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s fair to wonder how aggressive Philadelphia is going to be in adding to their team.
RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion?

The Los Angeles Rams slow start to the 2022 season has made it clear that if they want to be Super Bowl contenders again this season, they are going to need to bring in some reinforcements at the trade deadline. A name who has emerged as a potential trade target for Los Angeles is Houston […] The post RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. Harrison was a standout performer in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. As has been the case throughout this season, Harrison built quality chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he hauled in 10 […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

