Kewanee, IL

Boiler Football picks up program's 1st win over Sterling-Newman

By Mike Helenthal, Star Courier
 4 days ago
The Kewanee Boilermakers football team put positive punctuation on the 2022 football season beating Sterling Newman for the first time in school history.

The win left both teams at 3-3 and tied for fourth in the Three Reivers Conference East division, with Kewanee finishing at 4-5 overall. Undefeated Princeton won the division and Peru St. Bede was second with a 4-2 record. Rockridge won the West division without a conference loss.

On Friday, the Comets struck first on a 51-yard pass with only a minute expired in the opening quarter.But Brady Clark's 26-yard strike to Jaiden Little evened the game at 7s by halftime.

While a third-quarter Boiler drive didn't get the ball in the end zone, Clark booted the final points of the game, a 32-yard field goal, midway through the period to give the Boilers a final 10-7 edge.

Kewanee's air attack produced 183 of the team's 324 total yards and the Boiler defense held Neuman's passing game in check, with just 81 of the team's 252 total yards coming via pass.

Clark was 15 of 21 and threw one touchdown and one pickoff; and he also ran for 73 yards. Running back Garret Pettit gained 54 ground yards on 12 carries. Little had four catches for 102 yards to lead the seven different Kewanee receivers who made a catch.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

