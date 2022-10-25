Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Boone County woman accused of throwing objects, striking police cruiser arrested
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Boone County woman faces charges after deputies said she was accused of throwing objects and striking a police cruiser. Jacqueline Daley Burgess, 32, of Danville is charged with destruction of property and attempted destruction of property, according to jail records. The Boone County...
Victim leaves scene of Friday night shooting in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Charleston Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, East, in Charleston Friday around 11:55 p.m. CPD arrived on the scene and told Metro the victim left before the law enforcement got there. Metro 911 does not have further information […]
wchstv.com
Police: Incident in Huntington not a shooting as dispatchers initially reported
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:03 p.m. 10/28/22. Huntington police said officers have determined that an incident on Friday was not a shooting as dispatchers initially reported. Police responded to the 1400 block of 28th Street where dispatchers said a person was injured. No further details were immediately available.
wchstv.com
Charleston police investigating after surveillance photos show dump trailer being stolen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help for information in a theft investigation after surveillance photos captured a pickup truck driving away with a stolen dump trailer. Police said pictures posted on the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page show the “Big Tex” trailer...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Kanawha County man found safe after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 10/28/22. Deputies reported a Kanawha County man was found safe after being reported missing. David Means, 41, of Sissonville was located Friday evening, according to a social media post from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Means had been missing...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
wchstv.com
Police investigate shooting incident that hospitalized Charleston man
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/30/22, 10:45 a.m. Charleston police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized late Friday night. Michael Cox, 20, of Charleston is reported to be in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Hillcrest Apartments in Charleston. The Charleston police department said the injuries to the victim are not life-threatening. Apartment resident Angel Allen said the shooting happened right outside her home...
wchstv.com
Officials: Second gun in three days caught at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Security officials said another gun was detected at a West Virginia International Yeager Airport checkpoint on Friday, the second in three days. An unloaded handgun belonging to a Raleigh County woman was spotted at a checkpoint early Friday morning, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Local police were alerted and confiscated the weapon from the woman.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man involved in I-79 crash in Kanawha County still in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elderly man remains in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 79 last week, Kanawha County deputies said. The 63-year-old man, who deputies said was from Spencer, was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Friday, Oct. 21, on I-79 south near Elkview, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
wchstv.com
Loaded handgun found in man's carry-on bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne, West Virginia, man was cited by police after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, security officials said. The .40 caliber handgun was found loaded with 12 bullets and one in the chamber at a checkpoint...
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
wchstv.com
Chelyan roadway temporarily closes as emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash
CHELYAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County roadway has been temporarily shut down as emergency crews respond to the scene of a two-vehicle crash. A head-on collision occurred Friday evening on MacCorkle Avenue Southeast at James River Road in Chelyan, according to emergency dispatchers. Dispatchers report two people were...
