Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.
Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was “Snowmobile Day” and a Marquette County club is celebrating the day with various activities. This the first time the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club are participating for the special day. Vintage snowmobiles and a large groomer from the Michigan DNR were on display.
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.
Marquette County residents celebrate Halloween with complex decorations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Halloween next Monday many will bring out decorations for their homes. Some celebrate the hair-raising holiday by setting up elaborate decorations for all to view. Ishpeming resident, Stephen Haroski has been doing it for two decades and he said it is worth the effort every year.
Constellation Farmstead host disc golf contest
PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Constellation Farmstead held a disk throwing contest. Disc golf is becoming a popular sport in the U.P. The sport similar to the rules in golf in that the goal is to have the lowest score. But instead of a ball or a club, just a disc is used. During the contest today there were two rounds - a morning and an afternoon tee time.
Get into the Halloween spirit with a paranormal investigation of the Marquette Lighthouse
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you heard the ghost stories of the iconic Marquette Lighthouse?. Ghost hunter Trish Kautz of Yooper Paranormal says they’re not just stories. In the spirit of Halloween, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explored the structure in search of paranormal activity. Take a look at the...
Pine Mountain hosts Ski Swap
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time to dust off those skis and hit the slopes. Pine Mountain held a Ski Swap this weekend to kick off the season. Skiers sold and swapped new and used skiing and snowboarding equipment. Skiers could find everything from downhill skis and snowboards to helmets and clothing. A portion of the event’s proceeds went to ski teams in the area.
Marquette non-profit hosts its annual networking conference
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit hosted its annual conference on Friday to showcase networking opportunities. Connect Marquette held the event with various activities like breakout sessions and interactive presentations. The Conference Chair of Connect Marquette, Katherine Helppi hopes people who attended teach the skills they learned on Friday to others.
MTU students hold Engineering Day at Lake Linden elementary
LAKE LINDEN Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Linden Elementary School students participated in a fun-filled Engineering Day Friday morning. The event was hosted by members of Michigan Tech University’s Society of Women Engineers, and the Engineering Ambassadors program. MTU’s Dr. Gretchen Hein and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson came up with the...
Queen City Running Co. to host Trick or Trot
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Company will host its 8th annual Trick or Trot this weekend. There will be a one-mile youth run and a 5-K race. The routes begin at the bike trail where Baraga Ave. meets Lakeshore Blvd. and continue south towards Carp River. After the race, there will be a Halloween party at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.
Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff benefits TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. realtors took part in a cookoff Thursday. Eight realtors from Marquette County went head-to-head in the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff. Smells of chilis, stews, chowders and soups filled the Masonic Ballroom from 5-8 p.m. The winner was a vegan jackfruit pozole made by Liz Schneider...
DAHA Iron Kings play Iron River Ice Hawks in fundraiser hockey game
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. bantam hockey teams played a cancer fundraiser game this weekend. The Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association Iron Kings faced off against the Iron River Ice Hawks Saturday. The event was the brainchild of Seth Greenleaf, an Iron Kings player. He came up with the idea less than two months ago, but community members stepped in to make sure the game happened this weekend.
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shunk Furniture store building in Marquette is in the process of being sold. But the Owner of Shunk Furniture Store, Karl Shunk emphasizes the business is still going strong. The stores on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township will remain open. “Well, we’re just going...
Negaunee Rod and Gun Club host Gun and Knife Show
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A gun show is on in Negaunee this weekend. The Negaunee Rod and Gun Club is hosting its second annual gun and knife show this weekend. Vendors from across the U.P. packed the Negaunee Township Hall to sell and trade their guns, knives, and military gear. Proceeds from the event will go towards the club’s kitchen and dining area.
Northwoods Test Kitchen serves up local, fresh snacks and sandwiches inside Barrel + Beam
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take Upper Michigan on the road to Barrel + Beam in Negaunee Township to check out and taste the new Northwoods Test Kitchen. Check out all the delicious offering in episode 150!
Gladstone Public Safety approved for new cadet and K9 programs
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone Public Safety has some new programs on the way. The department was approved for both a cadet program and a new K9. Ron Robinson is the director of Gladstone Public Safety. He’s been in law enforcement for 29 years. “Just to help people. I...
UP school increases substitute pay to attract new hires
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan schools continue to face staffing shortages for substitutes and other support staff. This includes kitchen staff, custodians, secretaries, aides, noon supervisors, and bus drivers. Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent Zach Sedgwick said substitutes face unique challenges. “Going into a classroom that’s well established...
GINCC announces Business and Community Award Winners
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners for the Business and Community Awards. - Business Person of the Year: May Tsupros, Partridge Creek Farm. - Business of the Year: West End Ski & Trail. - Organization of the Year: Superior Rehabilitation...
Markkanen, Verberkmoes to race for 110th State House District seat
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Incumbent Republican Greg Markkanen and Democrat Casey Verberkmoes will go head-to-head at the polls this Election Day for the 110th State House District seat. Markkanen was first elected to office during the 2018 election. A graduate of Northern Michigan University, he served as an airborne medical...
Bay College forming Presidential Search Committee
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees is accepting applications for the Presidential Search Committee. Dr. Laura Coleman’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. The Presidential Search Committee will assist the Board of Trustees in reviewing candidates for semi-finalist interviews for the College’s next president....
