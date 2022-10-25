PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Constellation Farmstead held a disk throwing contest. Disc golf is becoming a popular sport in the U.P. The sport similar to the rules in golf in that the goal is to have the lowest score. But instead of a ball or a club, just a disc is used. During the contest today there were two rounds - a morning and an afternoon tee time.

