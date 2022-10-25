Read full article on original website
How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies know the secret to winning postseason series without home field advantage: take Game 1. It's what they did in the NLWCS, NLDS, and NLCS, and it worked every time. Now, once again, the Phillies have taken a 1-0 series lead. In Game 2, Philadelphia will send Zack...
NFL Week 8 TV coverage maps
It is Sunday of Week 8 in the NFL season and we get a bonus football game to watch today! In addition to the normal three games in the afternoon and one at night, there is a morning game in London. The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars play at 9:30...
Dodgers: Fans React to The Chris Taylor Award News
The Dodgers do-it-all guy Chris "Utility Man" Taylor is among five finalists for the silver slugger award in the utility position. The silver slugger award is handed to the best offensive player at each position, voted by coaches and managers from each respective league. The silver slugger awards will be...
3 Yankees Bullpen Staples Are Impending Free Agents. Will Any Return?
When Aroldis Chapman decided to skip a mandatory workout before the American League Division Series, it all but assured the end of his time in pinstripes. The impending free agent has spent parts of every season since 2016 with the Yankees – he also won that year’s World Series with the Cubs following a midseason trade – and he’s mostly been New York’s closer. But he lost the job in 2022 following injuries and inconsistencies, and the worst year of his career ended with disciplinary action.
