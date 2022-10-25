Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
New Hampshire and Maine Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’
We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
whdh.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
Remember When Martha Stewart Filmed a Show in Kennebunkport, Maine?
Do you remember? Did you watch? Did you even realize it happened?. Let's start at the beginning. When the pandemic first hit hard in 2020, a lot of shows and networks had to adapt and come up with ways to stay on the air, cut the checks and pay the bills. The Food Network was no different and did a major pivot with a lot of their more popular shows, including Chopped.
mynbc5.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter — until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people. The organization...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Have You Seen All 13 of These Scary Movies Set in New England?
We all know that there have been many movies set in New England. Just Boston, Massachusetts alone has had many movies filmed there as well as set in the city. Movies like "Ted," "Fever Pitch," "Mystic River," and "The Town" all take place in Boston. However, Massachusetts is not the...
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
Only 2 New England Cities Landed in the Top 25 Best Halloween Cities
You either love Halloween, participate in a minimal way by handing out candy, or avoid it to no end by turning off your lights and hiding out in your room with popcorn and good movie. Maybe, like me, you're actually all three depending on your mood. When I'm in the...
New Hampshire Brewery Teams Up With Operation Delta Dog for New IPA
When a brewery that you love teams up with a local nonprofit that you love to create an IPA, the results are delicious!. Smuttynose, based out of Hampton, New Hampshire, has teamed up with Operation Delta Dog for their new "Operation Delta Dog IPA". Operation Delta Dog is a Hollis, New Hampshire-based nonprofit with a unique and important mission: to rescue homeless dogs and train them to become service dogs for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and other related challenges.
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: The plight of the New England Cottontail
Friday, November 4th — Tonight, an effort to save an endangered species. Biologists from NH Fish and Game are tracking the New England Cottontail. This is not the same bunny you see every summer nibbling in your garden, and Audrey Cox says, you might be surprised at how you can help.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
WMUR.com
Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
Pedestrians were told to stay away from the road outside The Mall of New Hampshire on Saturday as first responders swarmed the scene, investigating the cause of a “suspicious” death. According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella’s office, the death is considered suspicious. Photos sent...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers.
