Bedford, NH

CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’

We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Remember When Martha Stewart Filmed a Show in Kennebunkport, Maine?

Do you remember? Did you watch? Did you even realize it happened?. Let's start at the beginning. When the pandemic first hit hard in 2020, a lot of shows and networks had to adapt and come up with ways to stay on the air, cut the checks and pay the bills. The Food Network was no different and did a major pivot with a lot of their more popular shows, including Chopped.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Brewery Teams Up With Operation Delta Dog for New IPA

When a brewery that you love teams up with a local nonprofit that you love to create an IPA, the results are delicious!. Smuttynose, based out of Hampton, New Hampshire, has teamed up with Operation Delta Dog for their new "Operation Delta Dog IPA". Operation Delta Dog is a Hollis, New Hampshire-based nonprofit with a unique and important mission: to rescue homeless dogs and train them to become service dogs for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and other related challenges.
HAMPTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire

You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
TILTON, NH
CBS Boston

Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
SALEM, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The plight of the New England Cottontail

Friday, November 4th — Tonight, an effort to save an endangered species. Biologists from NH Fish and Game are tracking the New England Cottontail. This is not the same bunny you see every summer nibbling in your garden, and Audrey Cox says, you might be surprised at how you can help.
AMHERST, NH
WMUR.com

Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

