ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Pete Buttigieg emerges as high-demand presence on campaign trail

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has emerged as one of the most highly requested presences on the midterm campaign trail, surpassing big political names such as Vice President Kamala Harris, according to reports. Buttigieg, who once sought the White House himself during the 2020 presidential cycle, has become so popular that...
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
Business Insider

Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book

Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
UPI News

N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward. James filed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy