Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
WATCH: Ted Cruz slams The View for allegedly letting Hillary Clinton lie about 2016
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out The View on Monday for alleged hypocrisy, claiming the hosts don't pressure Democratic election deniers to explain themselves while routinely doing so to Republicans. He cited 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as examples.
Pete Buttigieg emerges as high-demand presence on campaign trail
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has emerged as one of the most highly requested presences on the midterm campaign trail, surpassing big political names such as Vice President Kamala Harris, according to reports. Buttigieg, who once sought the White House himself during the 2020 presidential cycle, has become so popular that...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Secret Service allegedly covered up details of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade accident
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was involved in a...
Trump staffer 'stuffed copies of photos' of Hunter Biden into air conditioning unit: Book
While the presidential transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden was seemingly chaotic from the public's standpoint, things inside the walls of the White House were equally hectic as Trump aides sought to create headaches for their successors, according to a new book. At one point during the final days...
Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography
Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
Michael Cohen said Trump may not run for the presidency in 2024 as it would destroy his political fundraising 'grift'
Michael Cohen addressed rumors that Trump, his former boss, will launch a new presidential bid. He predicted Trump will not, as it would limit Trump's ability to spend money he has fundraised. Cohen was once Trump's right-hand-man, but is now one of his bitterest critics. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's ex-personal...
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book
Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Trump says Pence and other ex-Cabinet members would be 'very disloyal' if they ran against him in a 2024 GOP presidential primary
Trump said it would be "very disloyal" if Pence and ex-Cabinet members ran against him in 2024. As the ex-president mulls over a White House bid, he sent a clear message to potential challengers. Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and Nikki Haley are thought to be considering their own 2024 bids.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward. James filed...
