Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 25, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 25, 2022. Christy Renee Decelle, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. David Adam Doyle, 28, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. John Lawrence Foreman, 60, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $5,000; theft under $25,000...
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
Lake Charles American Press
Indecent behavior charges reset
Indecent behavior charges against a Lake Charles man that were dropped last year due to untimely prosecution have been reset by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. Deismond Derral Simmons, 30, is accused of committing the sexual crime against a 15-year-old on Dec. 6, 2018. He was charged with the crime on Feb. 5, 2019.
Beaumont, Port Arthur ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity
BEAUMONT, Texas — October is the beginning of flu season and high numbers of the virus are already being reported around Southeast Texas. Right now, Beaumont and Port Arthur is ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Because of these...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022.
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen in Welsh
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are attempting to locate a missing person that was last seen in the area of Galley Road and Joe Breaux Road in Welsh, Louisiana. According to authorities, Taylor Mallet was last seen...
Acadia deputies looking for runaway
The 16-year-old left home in September. She's believed to be in the Kinder area. If you know where she is, call APSO or local law enforcement
Murder suspect arrested in death of Beaumont minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Washington man arrested in Sulphur hotel fire
A transient from Washington state has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire on Sunday that destroyed a Sulphur hotel that had been vacant since the 2020 hurricanes that hit Southwest Louisiana. Nathan Hal Thomasini, 27, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on Sunday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs...
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping.
kogt.com
Two Confess To Vandalism At LCM (Update)
Update: The second suspect, Johnney Davis III (below), was arrested Wednesday night. Following an extensive investigation, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. have obtained confessions from two individuals responsible for the vandalism at LCM High School, including spray painting the newly finished field turf. The damage was reported early Sunday morning.
Beaumont Police seeking suspect in jewelry theft at Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young man caught on camera smashing a jewelry case and grabbing several thousand dollars worth of jewelry. Shortly after Parkdale Mall closed on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a young man hid from security guards and...
Nederland Police chase ends in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver led Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city. Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter. The chase, involving what appeared...
KPLC TV
I-10 W reopened near Opelousas St. exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound has reopened near the Opelousas St. exit, according to DOTD. This morning’s closure was due to a vehicle accident where an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both lanes.
Crowley city council candidate accused of cruelty charges
Crowley city council candidate Christopher George Sr. is facing felony charges of cruelty to juveniles
beauregardnews.com
Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack
A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67 year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City Services Highway. The hotel has been empty since Hurricane Laura. However, construction to repair the damages had started recently. “We received a call at around three o’clock this morning for...
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 1