Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 25, 2022. Christy Renee Decelle, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. David Adam Doyle, 28, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. John Lawrence Foreman, 60, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $5,000; theft under $25,000...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Indecent behavior charges reset

Indecent behavior charges against a Lake Charles man that were dropped last year due to untimely prosecution have been reset by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. Deismond Derral Simmons, 30, is accused of committing the sexual crime against a 15-year-old on Dec. 6, 2018. He was charged with the crime on Feb. 5, 2019.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Washington man arrested in Sulphur hotel fire

A transient from Washington state has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire on Sunday that destroyed a Sulphur hotel that had been vacant since the 2020 hurricanes that hit Southwest Louisiana. Nathan Hal Thomasini, 27, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on Sunday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs...
SULPHUR, LA
kogt.com

Two Confess To Vandalism At LCM (Update)

Update: The second suspect, Johnney Davis III (below), was arrested Wednesday night. Following an extensive investigation, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. have obtained confessions from two individuals responsible for the vandalism at LCM High School, including spray painting the newly finished field turf. The damage was reported early Sunday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

I-10 W reopened near Opelousas St. exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound has reopened near the Opelousas St. exit, according to DOTD. This morning’s closure was due to a vehicle accident where an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both lanes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack

A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67 year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
ROSEPINE, LA
KPLC TV

Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City Services Highway. The hotel has been empty since Hurricane Laura. However, construction to repair the damages had started recently. “We received a call at around three o’clock this morning for...
SULPHUR, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made

Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
SULPHUR, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

