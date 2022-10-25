ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
Climate Change threatens culture

Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats. "It's been a challenging time to live here. But just the love of the life and growing up here, you can't move away from it."
Kentucky Chamber partners with Kentucky Sports Radio to donate more than $950,000 to help build homes for tornado survivors

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a big donation to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday. The $951,620.77 donation will be used to help rebuild communities impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli...
Beshear pushes education priorities amid poor test scores

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has renewed his push for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds. His comments Thursday came in response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Democratic governor is urging the Republican-led legislature...
