US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
State representative to bring legislation for a statewide search and rescue initiative
FRANKFORT, KY — Representative Mark Hart plans to propose legislation next session that will establish a statewide Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Team, according to a Kentucky House of Representatives news release. When a disaster happens, it falls on the local fire department and county rescue squads. However, some...
Climate Change threatens culture
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats. "It's been a challenging time to live here. But just the love of the life and growing up here, you can't move away from it."
Kentucky Chamber partners with Kentucky Sports Radio to donate more than $950,000 to help build homes for tornado survivors
Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a big donation to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday. The $951,620.77 donation will be used to help rebuild communities impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli...
Beshear pushes education priorities amid poor test scores
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has renewed his push for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds. His comments Thursday came in response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Democratic governor is urging the Republican-led legislature...
Pilot program based on Senate Bill 90 aims to reduce criminal recidivism in Kentucky
PADUCAH — Leaders in Paducah and McCracken County discussed Senate Bill 90 on Thursday afternoon. A pilot program in the works for McCracken County is based on that bill, which aims to reduce recidivism rates among people with mental health issues. In the criminal justice system, recidivism refers to...
Local programs among 56 receiving grant funding to support victims of violent crime
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced more than $7.9 million in grant funding to be disbursed among 56 programs and projects that help victims of violent crime. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act via Kentucky's State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Local programs that will receive funding include:. $73,142...
