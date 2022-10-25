The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed that they get emails telling them what not to say during press. Jimmy Kimmel talked to Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong'o about their upcoming MCU film and how they try to avoid slipping up. Marvel Studios wants to keep a lid on any spoilers they can before a movie opens to the public. Gurira explained that there is a bit of personal discretion in these moments. But, Nyong'o clarified that there are indeed multiple emails that come to her inbox warning her of potential spoiler pitfalls. Wright just sat content to watch her co-stars joke about this. Clearly, she has a lot of the movie's secrets swirling around inside of her as well. Check out the entire interaction down below!

2 DAYS AGO