My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Barbarian Director Reveals His "Interesting" Prequel Idea (Exclusive)
Full spoilers for Barbarian follow! In a year filled with great new horror movies, Zach Cregger's Barbarian is not only one of the most surprising but also one that has kept viewers on their toes for the entirety of the film. Despite the way that the hit new horror movie ended, some have still been curious about the prospect of Barbarian becoming the next big horror movie franchise. While the movie wraps up with both "The Mother" and Richard Brake's Frank dying, seemingly ending the decades long nightmare brewing under the house, chatter about another chapter has been ongoing since the film debuted.
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
Could Vision Quest Finally Introduce the MCU's West Coast Avengers?
As we gradually inch closer to Avengers: Secret Wars, the question of which stories get told in the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains. One dangling plot thread from all the way in the beginning of Phase 4 of the franchise has been what is going on with Vision (Paul Bettany), the android who was reborn Ship of Theseus-style into White Vision at the end of WandaVision's Disney+ run. In the time since, Vision has not been seen or even referenced in the MCU — but a new rumor on Thursday appeared to change that. According to reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel is imminently assembling a writers room for a planned Vision Quest television show.
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
Sonic Prime Reveals Rouge The Bat Design and Fans Are Cheering
Sonic Prime just dropped some character posters for the Netflix series. Rouge the Bat has a new design and a lot of fans are feeling the new look. Sonic has been through so many iterations over the last few years and it feels like this just the latest crack at someone trying to freshen up the blue hedgehog. Unlike the Sonic Boom era, the fans seem to be taken with the new direction. A bunch of people suspected viewers might be upset to see the changes to Rogue's design. But, on the whole, its been very positive. Check out some of the most interesting reactions down below!
Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Film Rumored for 2025 Release Date
Reports began emerging this week that Damon Lindelof was developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, which included reports that a writer and director have joined such a project, with the latest rumors about the project coming from The Hot Mic podcast that the film is targeting a December 19, 2025 release date. Unlike other Star Wars projects from Lucasfilm, this Lindelof project hasn't officially been announced, with the studio previously establishing a trend with filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige that those projects were officially moving forward and then behind-the-scenes shakeups seeing their release dates be thrown into question.
Rihanna's New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Song "Lift Me Up" Has Fans Floating
Rihanna has released the song "Lift Me Up" – her first new music in five years – which is the end credits song of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soulful ballad fits right alongside the general tone of tribute and mournful celebration that hangs over Black Panther 2, following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in late summer of 2020. l.
Green Lantern Fan Art Shows Trevante Rhodes as John Stewart for the HBO Max Series
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having one hell of a week with the announcements that Henry Cavill is officially returning as Superman and that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the bosses of the newly minted DC Studios. The studio recently did some reshuffling of their DC Films slate with CEO David Zaslav opting to cancel projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Another announcement revealed that HBO Max would be reworking Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series and have it feature John Stewart more prominently. People have been fan-casting actors for the role over the years, with Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes being one of the names that pops up. Now, one artist has created a cool design that shows the actor in the role.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
Leslie Jordan Tribute Debuts During New Call Me Kat Episode
Earlier this week came the tragic news that comedian and viral sensation Leslie Jordan had passed away at the age of 67. The actor had been working in Hollywood for decades but found his career largely revitalized by his posts on social media during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. After going viral multiple times Jordan began to book more work than ever, prompting FOX to air a special tribute to him during the latest episode of Call Me Kat on the network. Watch it for yourself below.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss
Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Says Marvel Sends Them Multiple Emails of What Not to Say
The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed that they get emails telling them what not to say during press. Jimmy Kimmel talked to Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong'o about their upcoming MCU film and how they try to avoid slipping up. Marvel Studios wants to keep a lid on any spoilers they can before a movie opens to the public. Gurira explained that there is a bit of personal discretion in these moments. But, Nyong'o clarified that there are indeed multiple emails that come to her inbox warning her of potential spoiler pitfalls. Wright just sat content to watch her co-stars joke about this. Clearly, she has a lot of the movie's secrets swirling around inside of her as well. Check out the entire interaction down below!
Rihanna, Letitia Wright, and More Share Black Panther Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Looks
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's big premiere brought out massive stars like Rihanna. The entire cast was on-hand for the spectacle and everyone was looking their best. Down below you can see what MCU favorites like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke brought out of their closets. However, this was a celebration of Chadwick Boseman's life and that means everyone from outside of Wakanda had to show up and show out too. Chloë and Halle made an appearance. Multiple sports stars, musicians, and other famous fans flocked to Los Angeles to stand on the purple carpet. So, it was quite a scene. Drink it all in down below.
Eternals Confirmed to be Returning in the MCU (Exclusive)
Eternals fans, rejoice! The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a batch of new heroes to the saga with Eternals back in 2021. The film was the third in Phase 4 of the MCU, bringing cast members such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, respectively playing Thena, Ajak Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite. The ensemble of new characters had their story left open-ended and now, the film's producer Nate Moore, has offered an optimistic promise of their future.
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus
The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.
