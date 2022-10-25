Read full article on original website
CHS reports $42M net loss in Q3
Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems reported a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter amid continued high labor costs, fewer inpatient admissions, unfavorable payer issues and a generally challenging environment. The loss compares with net income of $111 million in the same period ending Sept. 30, 2021. The...
Benefits platform HealthJoy lands $60M
Tech company HealthJoy has received $60 million in series D funding to grow its healthcare benefits platform. The firm uses artificial intelligence and personalized guidance to help employers navigate the benefits experience. "This is a special moment in our journey to create an intuitive, connected experience that takes the confusion...
Contract labor costs to decline up to 50% in 2023, CHS says
Labor costs were one of the prime reasons Community Health Systems reported a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter, but the Franklin, Tenn.-based hospital group remains optimistic about lowering some of those costs going forward. Next year should see a 40 percent to 50 percent reduction in...
Healthcare operating costs rising almost everywhere, report says
Operating costs in healthcare centers and hospitals across the country are rising amid inflationary pressures, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption, and such locations are going to have to continue implementing measures to help mitigate the highly challenging situation, according to a report from the Medical Group Management Association. While...
14 recent digital health funding rounds
Despite a wavering market for digital health and the tech industry as a whole, venture capitalists, including those affiliated with health systems, continue to invest in promising health tech ideas. Here are 14 digital health funding rounds Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:. 1. Tech company HealthJoy received $60...
Hospitals, health systems among industries with lowest promotion rates
Hospitals and health systems are among the five industries with the lowest promotion rates, according to an Oct. 26 analysis from LinkedIn. LinkedIn's economic graph team identified promotion rates by analyzing more than 140 million active LinkedIn profiles in the United States across 20 industries. The team found that hospitals...
Hazel Health raises $51.5M, expands telehealth service to 14 states
School-based telehealth company Hazel Health has expanded to 14 states and is now serving more than 2.5 million students. The news comes after Hazel Health partnered with Children's Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Health System's pediatric network across the Greater Houston area. Additionally, the company closed on a $51.5 million series C1 funding round, according to an Oct. 27 Hazel Health news release.
Northwell Holdings invests $1M in company founded by RWJBarnabas surgeon
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has invested $1 million in medical device company Lazzaro Medical, which offers robotic surgery tools for tracheal repair. Richard Lazzaro, MD, a thoracic surgeon with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, developed the system to make it safer...
Amazon CFO's plan to beat economic uncertainty
Brian Olsavsky, CFO of Amazon, laid out the company's strategy amid the challenging macroeconomic environment during its third quarter conference call Oct. 27, as transcribed by The Motley Fool. He said performance was impacted by inflation, heightened fuel prices and rising energy costs. Mr. Olsavsky also said customers are cutting...
Remote sleep monitoring company joins American Telemedicine Association after FDA listing
Medtech company Sleepiz has joined the American Telemedicine Association after registering its remote sleep monitoring device with the FDA in July. The Sleepiz One device measures breathing and heart rate while users are asleep. The Swiss company hopes that joining the ATA will expand its presence in the United States market, according to an Oct. 27 Sleepiz news release.
Apple revenue up 8% for Q4
Tech giant Apple reported its fourth-quarter earnings of $90.1 billion in revenue, an increase of 8 percent year over year. Total annual revenue also grew by 8 percent, reaching $394.3 billion. The company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company's stock, according to an Oct. 28 Apple news release.
10 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past month and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health is eliminating 200 positions....
Zimmer Biomet CEO joins Walgreens' board
Walgreens added Bryan Hanson, CEO and president of medical device company Zimmer Biomet, to its board of directors. Mr. Hanson joined the board Oct. 27, according to a news release. He will serve on Walgreens' compensation and leadership performance committee and its finance and technology committee. Before joining Zimmer Biomet...
Healthcare remains 'lucrative target' for cyberattackers, study says
Sixty-one percent of healthcare organizations say they've suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure in the past year, and the vast majority say these IT incidents hurt them financially, according to a study by cybersecurity vendor Netwrix. "The healthcare sector is a lucrative target for attackers because the chances of...
Oracle wants to create 'global' healthcare database, co-founder says
Larry Ellison, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, said he wants the company to create a global healthcare database, Diginomica reported. Mr. Ellison previously announced his ambitions to develop a national patient data system following his company's $28.4 billion acquisition of EHR vendor Cerner in June. "Your healthcare...
Oracle looks to increase loan size to help fund Cerner acquisition
Software giant Oracle is in discussions with banks to increase the size of a $4.4 billion loan. The company will use the loan to refinance the debt used to fund its $28.4 billion acquisition of EHR company Cerner, Bloomberg reported Oct. 27. The company is still in talks with banks...
Pharmacy's most pressing issue: a technician shortage
At a recent event for community and locally owned pharmacies, William Schimmel, executive director and CEO of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, said people were approaching him and asking for "magic" while seeking more technicians. There isn't national data tracking the shortage of pharmacy technicians, but "I don't go anywhere...
Merck CEO to serve as board chairman
The board of directors at pharmaceutical giant Merck elected Robert Davis as chairman, effective Dec. 1. Mr. Davis has served as company president since April 2021 and CEO and board member of Merck since July 2021, according to an Oct. 26 news release from the company. He succeeds Kenneth Frazier, who will retire Nov. 30.
UK Healthcare opens 8th retail pharmacy
Lexington-based University of Kentucky Healthcare opened its eighth pharmacy on Oct. 24 in Southeast Lexington. The Fountain Court Retail Pharmacy offers free mail delivery on most prescriptions, discounts for patients who see UK providers, vaccinations and more. This is the second UK retail pharmacy to open in October.
beckershospitalreview.com
October 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding two hospitals and building two new medical offices, according to The Press-Enterprise. Four major for-profit hospital operators saw profits decline in the second quarter of 2022. 52 great health system chief strategy officers | 2022. Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to honor outstanding chief strategy...
