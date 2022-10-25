Entertainment One Spain Chief Jorge Vazquez Boards Italy’s Notorious Pictures to Grow Theatrical Ambitions in Spain (EXCLUSIVE)

NO SHOW: Gucci has called off its show in Seoul slated for Nov. 1 in light of the recent tragic events in the South Korean capital. On Saturday night, more than 150 people were killed and dozens were injured after being crushed in a large crowd in the Itaewon nightlife district while celebrating Halloween. Hundreds of people are still missing. Local authorities have declared the state of national mourning while investigations are in progress to identify the causes behind the fatal surge.

