Entertainment One Spain Chief Jorge Vazquez Boards Italy’s Notorious Pictures to Grow Theatrical Ambitions in Spain (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea
NO SHOW: Gucci has called off its show in Seoul slated for Nov. 1 in light of the recent tragic events in the South Korean capital. On Saturday night, more than 150 people were killed and dozens were injured after being crushed in a large crowd in the Itaewon nightlife district while celebrating Halloween. Hundreds of people are still missing. Local authorities have declared the state of national mourning while investigations are in progress to identify the causes behind the fatal surge.
San Diego Union-Tribune
TS Eliot’s women: the unsung female voices of The Waste Land
As the epic poem turns 100, devotee Jude Rogers examines the work’s thrilling, intriguing women, including Emily Hale, Eliot’s first love, to whom he wrote more than 1,000 recently revealed letters
SFGate
Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away.
Comments / 0