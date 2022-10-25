Man plunges to his death from high-end NYC building overlooking Central Park

A man plunged to his death from a high-end Manhattan building overlooking Central Park early Tuesday, cops said.

The unidentified man, who appears to be in his 50s, is believed to have jumped from the 12th-floor balcony of 200 Central Park South, near Seventh Avenue, around 1:40 a.m., police said.

He was discovered with “injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position,” authorities said.

The New York Athletic Club of New York at 180 Central Park South in Manhattan. G.N. Miller

Police at the scene of the incident. Kevin C. Downs

The man was in his 50s. Kevin C. Downs

Previous 1 of 3 Next

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-story, 309-unit property is “a premier white-glove cooperative building on the most desired Central Park South block – impressively facing all of Central Park to the north with Columbus Circle one block to the west,” according to its StreetEasy profile .

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .