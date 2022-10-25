Man plunges to his death from high-end NYC building overlooking Central Park
A man plunged to his death from a high-end Manhattan building overlooking Central Park early Tuesday, cops said.
The unidentified man, who appears to be in his 50s, is believed to have jumped from the 12th-floor balcony of 200 Central Park South, near Seventh Avenue, around 1:40 a.m., police said.
He was discovered with "injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position," authorities said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 35-story, 309-unit property is “a premier white-glove cooperative building on the most desired Central Park South block – impressively facing all of Central Park to the north with Columbus Circle one block to the west,” according to its StreetEasy profile .
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .
